Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees & more: 5 MLB teams with the largest fan base in the world

The MLB and the MLBPA agreed to a five-year CBA on March 10, 2022, with Opening Day set for April 7, rather than March 31 as initially planned, and a full 162-game schedule.

Baseball is ingrained in the culture of the United States. Many Americans spend hours in front of the television rooting for their favorite team. It is a custom that has been passed down from generation to generation. Which MLB franchise, though, has the most fans? Here's a list of the five Major League Baseball teams with the largest fan bases in the world:

5 MLB teams with the largest fan base in the world

#5 San Francisco Giants

Founded: 1883

Followers on Twitter: 1.7 Million

Followers on Instagram: 1.3 Million

The San Francisco Giants are members of the National League West division in Major League Baseball. The SF Giants were founded in 1883 as the New York Gothams and renamed the New York Giants three years later. In 1958, the franchise relocated to San Francisco. The SF Giants have appeared in the World Series 20 times, a National League record. While in New York, the team won 17 pennants and five World Series championships. The San Francisco Giants have won three World Series — 2010, 2012, and 2014 — giving the franchise eight World Series victories.

"It is impossible to exaggerate how loved Bruce Bochy is San Francisco Giants fans and what this era of Giants baseball meant to the Bay Area." -@ Paul Francis Sullivan

#4 Chicago Cubs

Founded: 1870

Followers on Twitter: 2.5 Million

Followers on Instagram: 1.7 Million

The Cubs are members of the National League Central Division in the MLB. The Cubs, originally known as the White Stockings, joined the National League in 1876 and were renamed the Chicago Cubs in 1903. The Cubs have appeared in 11 World Series games in their existence. In 1907 and 1908, the Cubs won consecutive World Series titles, becoming the first Major League club to play in three consecutive World Series and win it twice. The Cubs most recently won the 2016 National League Championship Series and the 2016 World Series, ending a 71-year NL pennant drought and a 108-year World Series championship drought, respectively, which are MLB records.

"I think Cubs fans are the best fans in all of sports hands down. The energy they bring is unmatched." - Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, via @ Daniel Greenberg

#3 Los Angeles Dodgers

Founded: 1883

Followers on Twitter: 2.3 Million

Followers on Instagram: 2.9 Million

The Dodgers are members of the NL West division in the MLB. The Brooklyn Bridegrooms joined the National League in 1890 and changed their name three times until settling on the name Dodgers in 1932. The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series for the first time in 1959, marking the franchise's first championship. In 1988, the Dodgers won yet another World Series. Recently, the Dodgers won the World Series in 2020 after a 32-year drought that featured 12 postseason appearances in 17 years and eight consecutive division victories from 2013 to 2020. The Dodgers have won seven World Series championships and a record 24 National League pennants, making them one of MLB's most successful and famous clubs. The Dodgers are now one of the most popular MLB clubs, with a large fan base at home and on the road.

"Saw my aunt yesterday. She’s been a diehard LA Dodgers fan for over 40 years. She said the biggest difference in the last 5+ years, besides the team’s ambition, is that Los Angeles cares about them again. Amazing connection w/ the team. Something Todd Boehly always speaks about." - @ Alex Goldberg

#2 Boston Red Sox:

Founded: 1901

Followers on Twitter: 2.1 Million

Followers on Instagram: 2 Million

The Boston Red Sox are a part of the American League East division in the MLB. Fenway Sports Group, which also owns Liverpool F.C. of the Premier League in England, owns the Boston Red Sox. Since 1912, Fenway Park has been the Red Sox's home stadium. Alex Cora, who previously managed the team throughout the 2018 and 2019 seasons and was re-hired by the team on November 6, 2020, is the current manager. The franchise has won nine World Series championships, tied for third-most among all MLB teams. In 2018, they made their most recent World Series appearance and emerged as the winner.

"Today's the day! Duck Boats are lined up and the streets are already packed with Boston Red Sox fans. Boston, let's show 'em how to celebrate a World Series victory!" - @ Boston USA

#1 New York Yankees

Founded: 1903

Followers on Twitter: 3.5 Million

Followers on Instagram: 2.8 Million

The New York Yankees are a part of the American League East division in the MLB. The Yankees were initially known as the Baltimore Orioles. After the franchise suspended operations in 1903, Frank Farrell and Bill Devery purchased it and relocated it to New York City, dubbing it the New York Highlanders' team. In 1913, the Highlanders were renamed the New York Yankees. Yankee Global Enterprises, an LLC managed by the family of the late George Steinbrenner, who bought the franchise in 1973, owns the team. The team's general manager is Brian Cashman, and the field manager is Aaron Boone. The Yankees, who have won 19 American League East Division crowns, 40 AL pennants, and 27 World Series triumphs, are arguably the most successful professional sports team in the United States. The team has a large and devoted fan base and widespread hatred from other Major League Baseball team fans.

"While this was not the ending we hoped for, we want to thank the best fan base in baseball for their unwavering support throughout a challenging 2021 season. We welcomed you back to the ballpark, felt every cheer, and can’t wait to hear you rocking in the BX next year." - @ Yankees

Which team do you support? Are you ready for the 2022 MLB Season?

