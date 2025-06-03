5 reasons why Juan Soto seems back in form, per MLB insider

Juan Soto didn't have a good start to the season, giving analysts and fans a reason to take a jibe at his record $765 million contract with the New York Mets. After having a career year in 2024, including a World Series appearance with the Yankees, Soto has struggled for consistency at the plate this season.
However, if some of his recent at-bats are taken into consideration, it seems like Soto is finding his hitting back. After breaking dismal streak of 17 at-bats without any hits, Soto fired two hits in four plate appearances in the series opener against the Colorado Rockies. He has since hit two home runs and contributed three RBIs.
On Sunday, MLB analyst Sal Licata highlighted five reasons why he feels Soto is turning the tide and is getting back to the All-Star version of him. Here are the reasons:
#1 The Juan Soto shuffle in the last series
The iconic "Soto shuffle" is a telltale sign that the slugger is feeling confident at the plate. In the recent series against the Colorado Rockies, he trusted his instincts when it comes to decide on which pitches to hit.
It was evident in his plate discipline, walking twice and not getting K'd even once.
#2 Acknowledging struggles but saying things will turn
Another thing Licata observed with Soto was his comments before the series against the Rockies. The outfielder knew he wasn't doing well but had the confidence to acknowledge that in front of the media.
"I don't feel any pressure," Soto told reporters. "I would say it's more about coming through for the team. You know, everybody's hoping I come through, and I want to help the team either way — try to get some wins. I know I've been struggling, and I haven't been there for them, but I will be.
"Man, it's a matter of time. We don't know when it's going to come through, but I'm just going to keep working on it."
#3 Home runs on Saturday and Sunday
To know if a hitter is turned on, home run is the best metric. It shows that not only the hitter is making consistent contact but is also sending it deep into the stands.
Juan Soto homered in the final two games of the series against the Rockies, on Saturday and Sunday.
#4 Having more fun in right field on Sunday
Juan Soto was his natural self at right field during the series finale against the Rockies. He was effortlessly making plays and was also vibing with the crowd at Coors Field.
"I was at the game yesterday watching Soto closely in right field, and he was having fun out there all day long, playing to the crowd, smiling, throwing the balls out there," Licata said. "He looked like he was comfortable and having fun."
#5 Not forcing dugout celebrations
Soto didn't do much of a home run celebration even after Francisco Lindor asked.
"Maybe the most important thing is number five, there was no forced post-home run celebration," Licata added.
"Lindor encouraged Soto to pose for the camera, you know, the thing the Mets do. Soto politely declined, which I love. Good for Lindor for trying, and great for Juan Soto for being true to himself. Soto is starting to get comfortable."
These reasons make Licata believe that Juan Soto is locked in and more good at-bats are on the way.