5 teams that can afford blockbuster deal for Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease is a young pitcher with two years of team control on a bad team in need of prospects. It's a dream scenario for the Chicago White Sox, who could genuinely get a haul for their ace. The only issue is how expensive it would be for other teams. Not everyone can afford this sort of deal, but these five teams could.

Which teams can afford a Dylan Cease trade?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5) Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a startling run to the World Series this season. They could easily add to their firepower with a farm system ranked around the 10 best in the league. Those players figure to be key parts of their future, but they have enough to make a move for Cease, who would also be their future.

4) Tampa Bay Rays

Replacing Tyler Glasnow would be very difficult, but the Tampa Bay Rays have the farm system to do it. A top-10 system has plenty of players the White Sox would be interested in for Dylan Cease. They also like players under team control, which Cease is.

3) Los Angeles Dodgers

Believe it or not, the Los Angeles Dodgers have the reserves to make a deal for Dylan Cease if they want to continue forming the Avengers. Even after trading with Tampa Bay Rays for Tyler Glasnow, they have a top-rated farm system and could easily make a desirable package for the White Sox star.

2) Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs nearly made the postseason and have a good core to build around. Cody Bellinger's return grows even more likely by the day, giving them a strong shot at competing in the NL Central. They also have MLB's fourth-best farm system, so they have the reserves to make a big deal for Cease if they want to.

1) Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles could afford Dylan Cease

The Baltimore Orioles won 101 games last year. They also have the top-ranked farm system in all of Major League Baseball. They have the pieces to make pretty much any big move they want. At some point, they'll have too many young players to play, and some of these prospects will have to be moved. Reports suggest that they can outbid anyone for Dylan Cease, and it's hard to disagree.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.