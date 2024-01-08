5 underrated MLB free agents still available after Teoscar Hernandez's Dodgers deal

The big name free agents continue to come off the list, with Teoscar Hernandez being the latest to be scooped up by a team. The others, like Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger and Jordan Montgomery, have all eyes on them, but there are plenty of other free agents that should be getting more attention.

Most underrated MLB free agents left

5) Clayton Kershaw

His time with the Los Angeles Dodgers may be done, but Clayton Kershaw has plenty in the tank. He's arguably the best left-handed pitcher of an entire generation, and he has playoff experience. He would be valuable to every single team.

4) Joc Pederson

Probably best suited for a DH role, Joc Pederson is a veteran hitter with plenty of postseason experience. He's also not as old as some of the other free agents, and he'd be cheaper than a lot of the big names. He should be on teams' radars.

3) Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman fell off in the second half with the Chicago Cubs, but he was dominant in the first half and can easily be a solid pickup for any rotation. He'd slide in nicely on the back half and improve the overall depth of just about any staff.

2) JD Martinez

JD Martinez is still really good

People may not realize since he's pretty much strictly a designated hitter and getting older, but JD Martinez is one of the best hitters on the market. Even after a "down" year with the Los Angeles Dodgers of 119 wRC+, Martinez remains a powerful presence in a lineup and can play on any team thanks to the universal DH.

1) Jorge Soler

Jorge Soler is a great player still available

Jorge Soler can blast home runs with the best of them, and he's still just 32 years old. At this stage, the youngest free agents are pretty much off the table, but Soler comes in a few years below most of his peers. The former Miami Marlins star can hit and play the outfield and would bring some much-needed pop to every lineup.

