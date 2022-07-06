In an effort to deliver their power and prowess on the field, many MLB players believe in superstitions. From Aaron Judge to Jorge Posada, read on to find out about the strangest beliefs. While some superstitions seem reasonable, others may leave you scratching your head. Here's a list of the five most unique superstitions in MLB history.

5 most unique superstitions in MLB history:

#1 Aaron Judge - Chews bubblegum:

Faith can transcend barriers. Similarly, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge believes popping Dubble Bubbles' bubble gum before the first pitch brings him good luck. Aaron keeps chewing the gum until he gets an out. Aaron has practiced this custom since college.

Aaron said, "By the end of the night, I have a nasty, old, unflavored piece of gum in my mouth."

#2 Mike Trout - Swaps flavors of sports drinks:

Mike Trout, the Los Angeles Angels outfielder, keeps altering the flavor of his sports drink based on his performance in the game.

Mike said, "I have different flavors, and whatever flavor has been working, I roll with it. I'm really superstitious, so you know it's fruit punch one day or orange mango the next, and I roll with it, try to switch it up every once in a while."

#3 Bryce Harper - Eggo waffles and showers:

The right fielder and designated hitter for the Philadelphia Phillies believes in three major superstitions. Before each game, Bryce arrives at the field at noon. In addition, he loves eating Eggo pancakes. Plus, before the first pitch, he showers seven times.

#4 Wade Boggs- Consumed chicken

Wade Boggs, a former third baseman in the MLB, is renowned for his superstitions. For luck, Wade drew the Hebrew word "Chai" in the soil. "Chai" is roughly translates to "good luck and life." Boggs also consumed chicken before every MLB game.

In the Hall of Fame induction speech, Wade Boggs said, “Believe me, I have a few superstitions, and they work.”

#5 Jorge Posada - Peeing on his hands

Posada insisted on never putting on his batting gloves. He used to urinate on his hands, instead, to protect his skin from lumps. Crazy, huh?

