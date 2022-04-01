6 MLB stars with celebrity exes featuring Rihanna, Khloe Kardashian & more

A slew of Hollywood's leading beauties have been smitten by some of the most prominent MLB players. Many, like all relationships, have had their ups and downs, while others are still going strong. Here's a rundown of the top six MLB players who have celebrity exes.

Top 6 MLB stars with celebrity exes:

1. Matt Kemp and Rihanna:

Los Angeles Dodgers stud Matt Kemp dated pop superstar and mega-hottie Rihanna from late 2009 to late 2010. At the time, Major League Baseball player Kemp and Rihanna became one of the most high-profile pairings in the sport and around the globe.

2. Khloe Kardashian and Matt Kemp:

Khloé Kardashian was also linked to MLB player Matt Kemp after she filed for divorce from Lamar Odom in 2013. The couple went to a slew of events together in December 2013, including performances by Drake, John Legend, and Jay Z. "Best time of the year!!" Matt captioned a Kardashian family Christmas photo in Kris Jenner's Calabasas home, fueling the flames. Kemp and Khloe, on the other hand, have both rejected allegations of an affair.

3. Evelyn Lozada and Carl Crawford:

Evelyn Lozada has been involved in hordes of high-profile romances, including one with retired MLB player Carl Crawford. Crawford and Lozada had been dating for four years and were planning to marry. When she found out Crawford had been unfaithful, the reality star called off their engagement in 2017. The couple had had in-vitro fertilization and had embryos stored before their breakup in the hopes of having additional children together. After their separation, which she recounted on Basketball Wives, she took the agonizing decision to discard the embryos. Crawford has a son with Lozada.

4. Alex Rodriguez and Madonna:

Rodriguez's Hollywood flings grew more common after he divorced his wife, Cynthia Scurtis, in 2008. The couple had two kids together. Before seeing Kate Hudson, the former athlete was romantically linked to Madonna. Rodriguez and Madonna have never publicly confirmed their high-profile relationship. When Rodriguez walked out to bat in a game in 2008, Red Sox supporters taunted him by holding up images of the "Material Girl" singer.

5. Halle Berry and David Justice:

When Berry and MLB player David Justice first met, everything was tranquil and pleasant, and it seemed like love at first sight. Berry initially saw the New York Yankee when he appeared on MTV in 1992 during a baseball game, and the two met when he wanted her signature. Berry offered him her phone number instead of her autograph. He proposed six months into what appeared to be a passionate romance, and they married just after midnight on New Year's Day in 1993. In 1997, the couple divorced.

6. Derek Jeter and Jessica Alba:

When Jeter had an on-again, off-again romance with Vanessa Minnillo in 2004, Jessica Alba entered the scene. According to reports, Alba got along swimmingly with MLB player Jeter, but it was only a fling and never became serious. Alba married actor Cash Warren in 2008, with whom she had collaborated in the film Fantastic Four.

