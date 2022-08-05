“7 home runs and it isn’t enough to win” “What a sorry a** team” - Los Angeles Angels fans stunned after team led by Shohei Ohtani hit seven home runs and still registered a series loss against Athletics

The Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics faced off in the rubber match of a three-game series this afternoon. Both teams' offenses were able to score their fair share of runs, but the Athletics managed to find a way to win by a score of 8-7. This is despite the Angels hitting 7 home runs in the game.

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the series loss by the Angels. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across the platform:

Fans cannot believe that the team lost despite hitting seven home runs in the game.

Bustaaa14 @MatthewBusta @Angels 7 home runs and it isn’t enough to win the game. @Angels 7 home runs and it isn’t enough to win the game. https://t.co/pgiAccBzX5

Fans are fed up with the team's recent play. The Angels record is now 44-61.

It was the most impressive loss of the season for some fans.

Overall, a heartbreaking loss for the Angels as their second-half woes continue into August.

08/04: Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Highlights

Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels

The Angels had an early start, with a solo home run off the bat of Shohei Ohtani to make it 1-0 in the first inning.

"Did he get it? He SHOre did" -@Angels

Then, in the second inning, Kurt Suzuki extended the Angels' lead to 2-0 with a home run.

"Aloha" -@Angels

The Athletics then tied the game at 2-2 with a two-run RBI double by Ramon Laureano. This was his 16th double of the season.

"PARTY AT HOME PLATE!!" -@Athletics

The Athletics would then take the lead 4-2 on a Sean Murphey two-run RBI double. Seth Brown extended the lead to make it 6-2 on a two-run home run off Angels pitcher Janson Junk.

"Seth Brown - Oakland Athletics (16)" -@MLBHRVideos

The Oakland offense looked unstoppable as Ramon Laureano hit a two-run home run to make it 8-3.

"CRUSHED IT" -@Athletics

The Angels would battle back to make it 8-5, and then Shohei Ohtani came up to the plate to cut the Angels' defecit to two runs. This was his second home run of the day and his 24th of the season.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Make that TWO home runs on the day for Shohei Ohtani, SIX on the DAY for the Angels…who still trail the worst team in the league by two runs. Can’t make this up. Make that TWO home runs on the day for Shohei Ohtani, SIX on the DAY for the Angels…who still trail the worst team in the league by two runs. Can’t make this up. https://t.co/JQZhsrYOV4

"Make that TWO home runs on the day for Shohei Ohtani, SIX on the DAY for the Angels ... who still trail the worst team in the league by two runs. Can't make this up." - Jared Carrabis

Despite hitting six home runs, the Angels fell short, losing by a score of 8-6. The Los Angeles Angels will now travel to Seattle for a weekend series against the Mariners. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

