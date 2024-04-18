7-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman receives two-game suspension for "inappropriate actions" during Monday's game vs. Mets

Two-time World Series champion Aroldis Chapman is no stranger to controversy on and off the field. According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the hard-throwing reliever has found himself in hot water yet again with the league, receiving a two-game suspension from the MLB. There is no word yet whether or not he will appeal the decision. He is scheduled to start his suspension on Friday.

Aroldis Chapman has been issued a two-game suspension from the MLB as the result of "inappropriate actions" during the Pittsburgh Pirates game Monday night. Although there have been no details as to what transpired during a brief argument with home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso.

It is unclear why the umpire decided to eject Chapman. However, it is clear that something was said. The incident occurred after the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher gave up a two-run double to veteran outfielder Harrison Bader. As Chapman came to speak to his catcher, words were exchanged and the 7-time All-Star found himself ejected from the game.

Chapman has struggled so far this season for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Over the course of 5.2 innings this year, Chapman currently owns a 0-1 record with a 4.76 ERA and 11 strikeouts. A World Series champion last season with the Texas Rangers, Chapman signed a one-year, $10,500,000 deal with the Pirates.

Aroldis Chapman is no stranger to MLB suspensions

The former New York Yankees closer might be one of the most polarizing players in the MLB. The Cuban flamethrower has impressed fans for years with his incredible velocity, setting the MLB record for the hardest pitch record, topping out the radar gun at 105.8 mph.

"Yankees' Aroldis Chapman suspended 30 games" - @latimes

That being said, even though he has been one of the best relievers in the league throughout his career, there have been a number of controversies.

The biggest came in 2016 as a member of the Yankees when Chapman received a 30-game suspension from the MLB for domestic violence allegations. Although he was never charged, he was still suspended from the league.

