“7 years for an unproven player” - MLB fans on the fence after Ezequiel Tovar’s long-term Rockies extension

Fans have reacted to the Colorado Rockies extending the contract of shortstop Ezequiel Tovar. On Sunday, the Rockies and Tovar agreed a seven year contract extension with a 2031 club option.

Tovar will earn $63.5 million, which could extend to $84 million if the option in the contract is exercised. The news was shared on the MLB X account where fans shared their reactions.

Many supported the deal highlighting the Rockies’ investment in young players, while others are unsure about it.

“Exciting to see the Rockies spend money on young, promising player,” one fan said.

“The Rockies must think that Ezequiel Tovar is really good at baseball to offer him such a long contract. We are waiting for his action then,” another wrote.

“7 years for an unproven player this early is insane,” a fan wrote.

“Maybe by his 6th year they will be a wild card team,” another fan said.

Others commented on X:

In September 2022, Ezequiel Tovar made his major league debut with the Colorado Rockies and played as their shortstop for the entire 2023 season.

Last season, Tovar played 153 games achieving a slash line of .253/.287/.408 with 37 doubles, 15 homers and 73 RBIs. He set an MLB rookie shortstop record with a fielding percentage of .988, breaking the previous mark held by Troy Tulowitzki of the Colorado Rockies. Tulowitzki had a .987 fielding percentage in 2007.

Rockies trade for Jake Cave from the Philadelphia Phillies

On Sunday, the Colorado Rockies acquired veteran Jake Cave in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash considerations.

The Rockies transferred right-hander German Marquez to the 60-day injured list to make space on their roster. Cave played for the Phillies in 2023 after the franchise had picked him off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles.

Last season, he had a slash line of .212/.272/.348 with five homers and 21 RBIs in 65 games for the Phillies.

