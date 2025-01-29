"80 million deferred until 2045"; "Bro donated the Pirates annual payroll" - Fans react to Dodgers owner’s $100M donation to LA fire recovery

While the Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing for the upcoming season, that is not everyone's biggest concern. The area was run rampant by a string of fires that destroyed people's homes, and businesses, and some have even lost their lives.

Firefighters have been battling the blazes endlessly since they started, but it was a tough task to keep those fires at bay. To help the victims, the Dodgers Foundation and the Walter Family Foundation have donated $100 million.

Owner Mark Walter is not the only person stepping up in the organization. NBA legend and part-owner Magic Johnson has also been selected alongside Walter to read the initiative to rebuild parts of L.A.

This is a great donation as there has been an estimated $250 billion in damages. However, with all the spending the Blue Crew has done lately, all fans can think about is their seemingly endless supply of blue notes.

"80 million deferred until 2045" one fan posted.

"Bro donated the Pirates annual payroll" said another.

"Great gesture.. They apparently have an endless supply of money" said another.

Dodgers fans, on the other hand, are happy to see their owner be at the forefront of this initiative. It is a great start to help clean up the mess around the area and help those who were affected.

"Man, that is incredible" said another.

"I love this team" said another.

Dodgers pitchers and catchers report in less than two weeks

Los Angeles Dodgers - Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Photo via IMAGN)

We are just weeks away before pitchers and catchers report to spring training. The Chicago Cubs kick things off on February 9 while the Dodgers report on February 11.

That is just under two weeks from now, and the fanbase cannot wait. For starters, this will be the season that Shohei Ohtani returns to the mound after a year of being used as the designated hitter.

Fans are also excited to see the debut of Roki Sasaki. He was one of the biggest free agent signing this winter and after his success in the NPB, many believe he will dominate the MLB.

From the pitching rotation alone there is much to be excited about. On paper, L.A. has secured an All-Star rotation and one that could be the best the league has ever seen. However, they will still have to avoid injuries and stay healthy.

