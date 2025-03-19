9x All-Star reliever added to Braves bullpen, eyes $2,000,000 Major League payday

Craig Kimbrel is reuniting with the Atlanta Braves organization on a minor-league deal. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic broke the news on Tuesday.

Ad

Kimbrel, 36, spent five seasons in Atlanta at the start of his career and established himself as one of the leading relievers in MLB during that time.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that Kimbrel stands to make $2 million if he makes the main roster. He earned $13 million last year with the O's.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Craig Kimbrel is coming off a disastrous season with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024, which saw him record a 5.33 ERA in 57 game appearances and record just 23 saves. His poor play saw him designated for assignment in September.

Kimbrel is a nine-time All-Star and two-time Reliever of the Year, having done so in both leagues: 2014 with the Braves and 2017 with the Boston Red Sox. With the latter, he was also able to win the World Series in 2018.

Ad

Easily Kimbrel's spell in the big leagues from 2010 to 2018 had been most successful with a 90.8 save percentage with a 1.91 ERA. He amassed 30+ saves in all of those eight seasons and 40+ in five of them.

Braves signed Craig Kimbrel's former O's teammate to minor-league deal

Craig Kimbrel becomes the second former Baltimore Oriole that the Braves picked up on a minor-league contract this week. They had previously signed veteran catcher James McCann to a deal on Monday.

Ad

The 34-year-old McCann gives added depth at catcher for the Braves, whose starter Sean Murphy will start the season on the injured list with a broken left rib. Chadwick Tromp is the only other catcher currently on the team’s 40-man roster.

McCann has made one All-Star team over his 11-year career. He made it with the Chicago White Sox in 2019 when he hit .273 with 18 home runs and 60 RBIs.

McCann spent the last two seasons with the O's. Last season, he hit .234 with eight homers and 31 RBIs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback