The Seattle Mariners, fresh off breaking their long playoff drought, are wasting no time in rehashing and bolstering their arsenal for the 2023 season.

The team recently acquired star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue Jays. They are now seemingly involved with another former All-Star in the free agency market.

Recent reports have linked the team to former New York Mets slugger and 2017 All-Star Michael Conforto. The outfielder spent seven seasons with the New York Mets, having last played for the team in 2021.

"Sources: #Mariners among teams showing interest in free agent OF Michael Conforto, the Redmond (Wash.) High School grad. @MLBNetwork @SeattleSports" - @ Jon Morosi

Conforto didn't play for the entirety of the 2022 season after undergoing shoulder surgery. He was offered a two-year, $30 million contract by the Houston Astros on August 31 but refused to sign it.

Seattle Mariners fans are now divided on the move, with most of the fanbase baffled by the sudden interest in Michael Conforto.

He can indeed light it up when he has the momentum and has shown signs of brilliance. However, with the number of outfielders that the Seattle Mariners have, fans think that Conforto could already be an unwarranted addition.

"A 1-year prove it deal would be nice" - @WakeYaMindUpEJ

"Not a huge fan of this" - @MarinerCrew

With the crowded outfield and Conforto's recent injury, it would be interesting to see if the Seattle Mariners push through in their pursuit of the former Mets All-Star.

Seattle Mariners-linked Michael Conforto's career

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets

Michael Conforto was selected as the 10th pick in the 2014 MLB Draft by the New York Mets. It didn't take long for him to be called up as just a year later, on July 24, 2015, he was called up to the Mets' main squad.

Conforto continued to be a reliable bat at the end of the lineup for the squad, eventually breaking out and becoming an All-Star in 2017. That year, he posted a slash line of .279/.384/.555 with 27 home runs and 68 RBIs.

During the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, Conforto was sensational. He batted .322/.412/.515 with nine home runs and 31 RBIs in just 233 plate appearances.

Conforto has been away from the field since the end of the 2021 season after undergoing shoulder surgery earlier this year.

Poll : 0 votes