"A f**** embarassment" - MLB insider drops blunt verdict after Orioles' stunning 9th-inning comeback steals series from reigning WS champs

The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their losing streak to five games after an inexplicable defeat against the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of the series on Saturday.
The NL West leaders rode on ace Yooshinoby Yamamoto's no-hitter bid, holding a 3-0 lead after eight innings. However, with one out remaining in the contest, the Dodgers capitulated.
Orioles shortstop Jackson Holliday ended Yamamoto's no-hitter bid with a solo home run and the hosts rallied to clinch a walk-off victory over the defending World Series champions.
The defeat frustrated many Dodgers fans, including MLB insider Blake Harris, who made his feelings known with a blunt statement on X:
"I have no words. Simply no words. The Dodgers are a fucking embarrassment.
The Dodgers seemed poised to break their losing streak, which began with three consecutive defeats against the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, after Yamamoto exited the game, pitching 8.2 innings, conceding just one run with 10 strikeouts, the Dodgers bullpen, including Blake Treinen and Tanner Scott, failed to see out the game.
Dave Roberts, Yoshinobu Yamamoto reflect on devastating loss against Orioles
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was left puzzled after the team lost from a winning position.
“It’s hard to recount a game like this where there’s so many things you feel like you can get a little bit of momentum, build off a great outing by Yoshinobu and take that into tomorrow,” Roberts said after the game. “And obviously it completely flipped.”
Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who was just one out away from registering the first no-hitter of his career and the first in the MLB this season, said the team needs to break out of their "rut."
“We’ve been in a bit of a rut lately,” Yamamoto said through a translator. “We got to overcome this little hard time.”
The loss meant that the Dodgers now hold a one-game lead over their NL West rivals, the San Diego Padres, who beat the Colorado Rockies 10-8 on Saturday, closing the gap on the leaders.
The Dodgers will head into the series finale with hopes of getting their first win in six games and avoiding a second consecutive series sweep.