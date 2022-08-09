“A good move LFGG” “Field of dreams game is actually going to be interesting now” - Chicago Cubs Twitter fans excited after club claims Guardians Franmil Reyes off waivers

After a quiet trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs continue to rebuild by gambling on outfielder Franmil Reyes. The Cubs claimed Reyes off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians on Monday. The right-handed outfielder is still developing as a player and can also be used as a designated hitter as well.

The Cubs were relatively inactive during the deadline. The main news was the organization holding onto veterans Willson Contreras and Ian Happ. Overall, the team has shed some veteran players and opened up space for younger talent to be given an opportunity. At 27 years old, Reyes is still a prospect with a lot of upside and could be a key contributor to the lineup.

After the season they have had, Cubs fans will be relieved to see some new faces in the lineup. They are surprisingly optimistic about Reyes' potential. The team is also in desperate need of power hitting.

They currently rank 19 in the majors in home runs with only 106 in 108 games. Only Patrick Wisdom, Wilson Contreras, and Christopher Morel have reached double digits in the home run column.

The Dominican slugger was a highly-touted prospect during his younger days. He was signed by the San Diego Padres back in 2011 as an international free agent.

Franmil Reyes is a power hitter the Cubs will continue to develop

Franmil Reyes hits into a fielder's choice against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field.

Reyes did have some success withe the Padres organization, hitting 42 home runs in 186 games between 2018-19.

Chicago Sports @CBearsbulls @Cubies1986 @Cubs If he can hit and play like he did before this year, this is a great pickup. Why not sign him for the rest of the year? @Cubies1986 @Cubs If he can hit and play like he did before this year, this is a great pickup. Why not sign him for the rest of the year?

A three-team trade in 2019 saw Reyes move to Cleveland. The 2021 season could be considered his breakout year. Reyes hit .254/.324/.522 with a .846 OPS in 2021. Add to that his 30 home runs and 85 RBIs and his season numbers look impressive.

Fans in Cleveland may be questioning why the organization let him go.

Karl Hungus @TomLasby @Cubs You'll love him. Still not sure why we got rid of him. @Cubs You'll love him. Still not sure why we got rid of him.

Franmil Reyes' has been hot and cold in the stats department. It is clear that he has power and isn't afraid to swing the bat.

FullCountTommy @FullCountTommy In 1500+ PAs prior to this season, Franmil Reyes had done this.



.260/.325/.503 (119 wRC+)



He hits the piss out of the ball. Super fun player. Nice bet here for the Cubs. I only wish he played 1B. In 1500+ PAs prior to this season, Franmil Reyes had done this..260/.325/.503 (119 wRC+)He hits the piss out of the ball. Super fun player. Nice bet here for the Cubs. I only wish he played 1B.

The downside to that is that he does strike out a lot. During his major league career, he has struck out a whopping 558 times in 1,647 at-bats. That means he is striking out nearly one in every three at-bats. It is an area of his game he will need to improve if he hopes to remain in the majors.

Max Gaines @MaxGainesBrand @Cubs These are the kinds of moves to make right now. Young and still has team control via arb and has already posted a pair of 30 HR seasons. He is what he is but could be a nice cheap power bat if they can get him back on track and not much lost if he's broken. @Cubs These are the kinds of moves to make right now. Young and still has team control via arb and has already posted a pair of 30 HR seasons. He is what he is but could be a nice cheap power bat if they can get him back on track and not much lost if he's broken.

The Chicago Cubs currently have a 44-64 record this season. Any hopes of a late playoff run disappeared after they went 4-6 in their last 10 games. The fan base will hope the addition of Franmil Reyes will add some excitement around the clubhouse.

