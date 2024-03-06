"A lot of positives on the pitching side" - Dave Roberts remains upbeat despite Dodgers' shutout loss to Angels in spring training

LA Dodgers ace Bobby Miller took the mound in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the LA Angels at Camelback Ranch, Glendale. Miller remained scoreless in three innings, allowing two hits, one walk and one strikeout. Despite the effort, the Dodgers went on to lose the game 4-0, as hitters couldn't muster even a single run.

However, after the game, manager Dave Roberts remained upbeat about his team and mentioned the positives of the game in an interaction with SportsNet LA.

"I thought Bobby was good. He flooded the strike zone. He got a strikeout in there," Roberts said. "But, you know, these guys didn't run a whole lot of deep counts. They're putting the ball in play. We got his pitch count up and got him up and down three times. So really positive."

Dave Roberts praised other key players, such as Blake Treinen and Evan Philips, from the game:

"You know, it was good, you know, to get Evan in the middle of an inning. It was positive and he did what he needed to do. I thought Blake was good again. And so to get those two key guys throwing the baseball, a positive and also seeing Matt Gage. So a lot of positives on the pitching side."

Dave Roberts on future gameplans with Dodgers nearing its Seoul series

The Dodgers are just eight games shy of their South Korea trip, where they will engage with the San Diego Padres in a two-game series at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

With an early start in mind, Roberts said that the team will now extend their starters to more innings.

"Well, you know, I think on the pitching side, I think, you know, there's going to be some guys that are going to do some up-downs," Roberts told the reporter. "We're going to keep extending the starters and then, you know, there's going to be some in-between innings getting into a ballgame."

Roberts also revealed plans he has in store for superstars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

"Yoshinobu is going to go three or four innings, depending on the pitch count. And I expect more of the same," Roberts said.

"And then for Shohei, it's going to be his first back-to-back game after a night game. He'll take three at bats and then he'll be off on, you know, that Thursday. But I just think he's just going to go out there, keep building up and take good shots at bats."

The Dodgers will start their regular season against the Padres on Wednesday, March 20.

