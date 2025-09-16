"A man of many talents" - Paul Skenes wins on and off the field as Olivia Dunne gushes over Pirates ace styling her hair

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 16, 2025 06:05 GMT
Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes can do more than just throw 100 mph fireballs from the mound. Her girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, recently showed another area where Skenes excel.

On Monday, Dunne uploaded a video, capturing Skenes carefully styling her hair. Standing in front of the bathroom mirror, Dunne held up her phone with a smile while Skenes worked behind her. Dunne gushed over the fact that she's with "a man of many talents." In the overlay text, she wrote:

"Get yourself a man that does your hair."
Over the weekend, Dunne was in Baton Rouge, tracing her steps back to her alma mater, LSU, while also attending the LSU Tigers football game against the Florida Gators. She also received her 2025 SEC Championship ring as she was part of the LSU gymnastics roster last season.

Her sister Julz Dunne told fans that they missed their flight because Olivia Dunne forgot to bring her ID card.

Paul Skenes surprises Olivia Dunne with unique gift after she was injured

Olivia Dunne was motivated to do well for her fifth and final season with the LSU Tigers. However, after only a few meets, Dunne became a no-show, and it was only later revealed in March that she suffered an avulsion fracture in her knee, ruling her out for the season.

At the time, Paul Skenes was busy preparing for his second season in MLB with the Pirates' spring training camp. But he made sure to keep Dunne's spirits high by sending over a unique gift.

"He DoorDashed me Starbucks and flowers and Raising Cane's," she said.

Apart from Skenes, Dunne also received support from her parents. Both Katherine and David came to visit her at LSU after they learned about her injury.

"I'm so grateful for them and the support that they've given me throughout my whole gymnastics career, not just when they found out that I was hurt and couldn't compete," she said.

Now that her gymnastics career is behind her, it's time for Dunne to look ahead. Talking about her future, she said:

"I want to stay, somehow, involved in sports or advocating for women's sports at least, because that's something I'm very passionate about."

Olivia Dunne has multiple endorsement deals in place and when she was in college, she boasted an NIL valuation of over $4 million, one of the highest among all women athletes in college.

