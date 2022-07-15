"A minimum stay on the IL could very possibly only cost Sevy 1-2 starts" "Need Castillo now" - New York Yankees fans react to Luis Severino's addition to the IL list

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino has been placed on the 15-day IL due to a “low grade lat strain”, the team announced on Thursday,

Severino left the pitch after pitching only two innings in the Yankees’ 3-2 defeat to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. The 28-year-old felt right shoulder tightness in the hours leading up to the game.

It got worse, and right before the third inning, Severino made the wise decision to walk out and not make his condition worse.

Lindsey Adler @lindseyadler Aaron Boone says Luis Severino is “likely” to go on the IL, but they are still assessing the MRI results. Aaron Boone says Luis Severino is “likely” to go on the IL, but they are still assessing the MRI results.

There were visible signs of distress from the get-go. Severino’s pitch velocity was significantly down against the Reds. He averaged 94.1 mph on his fastball, in comparison to the two-time All-Star’s season average of 96.1 mph.

An MRI scan has now revealed that Severino suffered a low-grade lat strain — an injury that he is all too familiar with. In 2019, Severino was out for five months with a Grade 2 lat strain.

Luis Severino returned from a 706-day stint on the IL last September.

The latest diagnosis is a grueling addition to a string of devastating injuries for Severino. He returned from a 706-day IL stint last September following a lengthy rehab. He underwent Tommy John surgery, which caused him to miss the entirety of 2020.

The duration of Severino’s unavailability is not yet known, but his latest lat strain seems to be far less severe than his previous one. In that case, we could be looking at weeks and not months.

New York Yankees fans concerned over latest Luis Severino injury scare

Luis Severino’s injury record over the past three years doesn’t provide any solace to New York Yankees fans who are worried for him. Severino has made 16 starts this year with a 3.45 ERA across 86 innings.

Brian Barreto @BBR1394 @lindseyadler Feel for Sevy. He was having a good year so far. @lindseyadler Feel for Sevy. He was having a good year so far.

Cam 🇺🇦 @JudgesTorres @lindseyadler please don’t be a long IL stint, everything is sounding optimistic but it has in the past with Sevy and it turned into him being out for 3 years @lindseyadler please don’t be a long IL stint, everything is sounding optimistic but it has in the past with Sevy and it turned into him being out for 3 years

Severino’s situation could also make the Yankees consider getting a starting pitcher before the August 2 trade deadline.

One of their top targets is Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo, and fans want their club to convert interest into an offer.

It remains to be seen if the New York Yankees will make a move for Castillo. For now, they have called up Ryan Weber from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Severino’s spot.

