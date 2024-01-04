"A movie for 0 postseason wins?" "This is Ohtani-level cringe" - Orioles' documentary to celebrate landmark season irks MLB fans

The Baltimore Orioles had a remarkable regular season in 2023, winning 101 games, and losing only 61. They were the most-winning team in the AL and the second-highest in both leagues, just behind the Atlanta Braves, who won 104 games.

As a result, the Orioles qualified for the postseason as the first seed of the American League. Their right fielder, Anthony Santander, had the most RBIs (95), while Gunner Henderson, the Orioles' third baseman, scored the most runs (100) for the team. Additionally, Kyle Brandish led Baltimore with a 2.83 ERA in the last season.

To commemorate this historic season, the Baltimore Orioles decided to produce a documentary named “101: The Story of the 2023 Baltimore Orioles” that will be streamed on Wednesday, January 10 at 7.00 PM on the official YouTube channel of Baltimore Orioles.

However, some fans have expressed their frustration with the team’s poor postseason performance. They voiced their concerns on X (formerly Twitter).

After waiting for seven years, the Baltimore Orioles finally reached the postseason in 2023. They last reached appeared in a World Series four decades back (1983), when they won against the Philadelphia Phillies (4-1).

Fans were disappointed with the team's performance as they were beaten 0-3 in the 2023 ALDS by the Texas Rangers, despite being the top seeds.

Offseason updates on the Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles had the lowest payroll among all the teams that qualified for the playoffs. In 2023, they spent over $71 million but still performed well in the regular season compared to high-spending teams.

This offseason, the Orioles will be looking for a starting pitcher to improve their rotation. Reports suggest that they are aggressively pursuing Dylan Cease, a Chicago White Sox ace, for a trade.

Additionally, there are rumors that they are interested in Jesus Luzardo (26) and Edward Cabrera (25) from the Miami Marlins. However, they could also shift their focus to Marcus Stroman, a two-time All-Star, from the free agent market, according to Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.

The Baltimore Orioles have made some recent signings as well. They have added Jon Heasley from the Kansas City Royals and signed Craig Kimbrel, Keegan Akin, Ryan McKenna, Sam Hillard, and Jorge Matero to one-year contracts.

