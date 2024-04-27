"A queen in every sport" - Fans applaud as WNBA star Aaliyah Edwards throws first pitch ahead of Nationals vs. Dodgers game

Former UConn Huskies star Aaliyah Edwards was picked sixth overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics.

On Thursday at Nationals Park, she threw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the game between the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Edwards arrived at the mound donning the Nationals jersey and threw a pitch that just felt short of the plate. The pitch was caught by Matt Barnes as the two posed for photos after the pitch.

Fans were happy for Edwards, who will represent Washington at the WNBA. They celebrated her presence with reactions in the comment section.

"Love Aliyah and her “catcher”, UConn grad, pitcher Matt Barnes❤️," one fan wrote.

"Wow! A new super pitcher in Nationals," another quipped.

"Queen behaviour," one fan said.

Some applauded her multisport talent after she landed a successful first pitch.

"a queen in every sport!!" one fan wrote.

"Awesome," another wrote.

"our girl having so much fun!🥹" another quipped.

Edwards also received words of encouragement from her former teammate and friend, Paige Bueckers. The UConn star reposted Aaliyah's first pitch and wrote:

"Almost got it there LI."

Bueckers, who was eligible for this year's draft, decided to return for another year of college basketball as she looks to soar her draft stock for 2025.

However, she will miss her friend, Aaliyah Edwards, who will be in action in a month's time for the Mystics.

Aaliyah Edwards gives 'major props' to pitchers after knowing what it's like to throw a pitch

On the outside, it may look easy to throw a pitch, but that's not the case, and Aaliyah Edwards has first-hand experience with this notion.

After throwing her pitch ahead of Thursday's game, she took to X and admired pitchers for making it look effortless.

"Throwing strikes isn't as easy as it looks! Major props to all the pitchers who make it look effortless⚾️🔥 LETS GOOOOOO Nats❤️💙#RookieOnTheMound," she tweeted.

Aaliyah Edwards is a six-foot-three forward out of UConn Huskies. She and the Huskies were ousted by the Cailtin Clark-led Iowa Hawkeyes in the Final Four.

However, that didn't stop her from putting up impressive figures of 17.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season.

