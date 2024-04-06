"A rare great move by us" - Angels fans ecstatic following news that Torii Hunter joins club as Special Assistant to GM

Torii Hunter enjoyed a five-year career with the Los Angeles Angels. During that time, he hit .286/.352/.462 with 24 home runs, 432 RBIs, and 60 stolen bases over the course of 713 games.

On Saturday, the Halos announced they were bringing Hunter back. He will serve as the Special Assistant to the GM Perry Minasian and is a great addition to the front office.

Hunter will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch on Saturday as the club takes on the Boston Red Sox in a night game. Game time starts at 9:38 p.m. ET while the ceremony will be held shortly before game time.

Hunter coming over to work with the front office is something the fanbase is celebrating. With the addition of Ron Washington as manager over the winter, the club is starting to build a foundation.

"A rare great move by us" - one fan posted.

"Man is one of the reasons I'm an Angels fan. So happy to see him back!" - another fan posted.

"Great decisions all around! Love having Torii back in the org" - another fan posted.

Torii Hunter was the reason some fans fell in love with the Halos in the first place. for them, they could not be happier to see him back in red.

"That will be great" - said another fan.

"One of my favorites" - said another.

Hunter is not the only Special Assistant to the GM. He joins Kurt Suzuki, Eddie Guardado, and Chris Carpenter in the front office.

Taking a look back at former Angels outfielder Torii Hunter's career

Los Angeles Angels - Torii Hunter (Image via Getty)

Torii Hunter got his start with the Minnesota Twins after they selected him with the 20th overall pick in the 1993 MLB Draft. He debuted for the club in 1997 as a pinch runner, but it was not until 1999 that he became an everyday player.

Hunter would stay in Minnesota until 2007. In the offseason, he signed a five-year deal with the Angels. Hunter stayed with the Halos until a two-year stint with the Detroit Tigers. After that, he returned to Minnesota to retire as a Twin.

Over the course of his career, Hunter was a five-time All-Star, a nine-time Gold Glove Award winner, and a two-time Silver Slugger. This was good enough for Minnesota to enshrine him in their Hall of Fame.

