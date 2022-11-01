"A-Rod has only ruined cultures in sports, right" - Minnesota sports radio host slammed MLB legend Alex Rodriguez for putting his deal to acquire Minnesota Timberwolves in jeopardy following his split with J-Lo

Alex Rodriguez’s breakup with Jennifer Lopez has had multiple repercussions, and one of them is the falling apart of A-Rod’s 1.5 billian dollar deal to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves.

His partner in the deal was e-commerce tycoon Marc Lore. Together, they were supposed to be equal partners by July 2021 when they made a 250m dollar downpayment.

"Alex and Marc were supposed to be 50/50," an NBA source was reported as saying.

It was a cash investment coupled with other intricacies that amounted a 20% stake in the NBA team, reported a source close to the situation.

Rodriguez, however, failed to come up with his share of the pot and Lore had to back him up financially, which resulted in Lore getting 13 percent and Rodriguez with seven.

"Alex couldn't come up with his half" said a source.

If Lore and Rodriguez manage to make their next payment by the end of this year, they will then get the chance to buy an additional 40% and take control of the team by the end of 2023.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if A-Rod becomes a subservient No. 2 to Lore,” a source said, predicting that Lore might end up buying more than half and controlling the team.

Lore has been the focus point of this deal. His resume also speaks for itself. Marc has built companies and cultures before. Rodriguez, on the other hand, has been a floating investor in things, and nor has he had an impact on many things outside of baseball.

“A-Rod has only ruined cultures in sports, right?” said a Mackey and Judd podcaster on YouTube.

It is clear that people would be least bothered if this turned out to be more about Marc and less about Alex.

So, next time you’re annoyed that someone left you hanging on a plan, just be thankful they didn’t cost you the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguezs’ history

A-Rod and Marc Lore were introduced to each other by a mutual friend and the rest is history. The pair instantly hit it off, and have been great buddies ever since.

"We realized we both had two daughters, we both grew up in a similar way, similar kind of dads," Lore said of Rodriguez. "We kind of got into it quickly, and just sort of connected on a values front. He came at it from sports, I came at it from business."

A-Rod and Lore first teamed up to buy the Mets in 2020. The deal however didn’t materialize as they lost to hedge-fund billionaire Steve Cohen, who bought the team in 2020 for $2.4 billion.

The pair then expanded their interest to the NBA, and here we are.

“Big day for me and @AROD — so proud to officially be a part of the @Timberwolves & @MinnesotaLynx organization. Looking forward to working with Glen & Becky Taylor and getting to know the players, fans, and community as we kick off this exciting chapter of Minnesota basketball.” - Marc Lore, Twitter

