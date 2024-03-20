"A team that can come back to win in the end" - Shohei Ohtani impressed with Dodgers' resilience during comeback victory over Padres

It's safe to say that Shohei Ohtani is already pleased with what he has seen from his new club. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers faced off against the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea as part of the MLB's Seoul Series. In his first regular-season action with the club, Ohtani and company walked away with the victory, although it did not come easy.

"The Dodgers take Game 1 in Seoul! #SeoulSeries"

During Wednesday's action against the San Diego Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers were down 2-1 but had a four-run rally in the 8th inning to take the lead and eventual victory in the first game of the year. Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers picked up their first win of the year, completing the late-game comeback toward a 5-2 victory.

This come-from-behind win was not something that went unnoticed by the two-way superstar as Ohtani praised the team's resilience to earn the victory. "A team that can come back to win in the end," Ohtani told reporters in front of his locker after the team completed the comeback.

"No one is happier to be a Dodger than Shohei Ohtani"

This is something that clearly pleased the newest superstar of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who stated early this offseason that he joined the club in order to win. The star-studded Dodgers roster is certainly going to be a problem for their opponents this year as the team has completed one of the most impressive offseasons in years.

Shohei Ohtani may be happy to be away from the Los Angeles Angels

Although Ohtani developed into one of the best players in the MLB during his time with the Los Angeles Angels, he did not experience much success from a team perspective. During his entire five-year tenure with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani never appeared in a postseason game, in fact, even Mike Trout has only appeared in three playoff games in his entire career.

"New team. Same incredible swing. Shohei Ohtani rips his first RBI as a Dodger!"

The fact that the Los Angeles Angels were unable to succeed with the combination of Ohtani and Trout has been a disappointment among many fans. While Ohtani will certainly have some unforgettable moments with the Angels, the prospect of winning it with the Los Angeles Dodgers may keep the two-time MVP smiling for years to come.

