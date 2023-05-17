New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German finds himself facing a suspension after being ejected on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. The umpiring crew examined the player prior to the bottom of the fourth inning and determined that he had used an illegal substance.

While German inisted that he has used only rosin, crew chief James Hoye believed that there was more. He described the Domincan's hands as "sticky" after the game.

Yankee's manager Aaron Boone commented on the incident and believes that his starting pitcher needs to be more responsible in future:

"We should all have a very good idea what the line is and apparently Domingo crossed it," said Boone

The suspension is a major blow for the New York Yankees who will now be without another starting pitcher for the foreseeable future.

Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino, Frankie Montas are all out with injury, and the team will rely heavily on a younger crop of pitchers that includes the likes of Jhony Britto and Clarke Schmidt.

Gary Phillips @GaryHPhillips



"Some of Aaron Boone on Domingo Germán: 'Ultimately, that's Domingo's responsibility to make sure we're in a better position. The reality is, we should all have a very good idea what the line is and apparently Domingo crossed it.' #Yankees" - Gary Phillips

When called upon, Domingo German has been one of the Yankees' better pitchers this season. After a shaky start, he has been consistent over his last four outings. Since April 26, he has a 1.64 ERA over 22 innings. He has an impressive .68 WHIP and he held opposing hitters to a .122 average.

Overall, German has a 2-3 record and a 3.75 ERA over nine starts this season.

Domingo German was questioned by umpires on April 15 for excess rosin use

Domingo German points to his hand as the umpires check them during the game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium

This is not the first time Domingo German finds himself defending his conduct to umpires.

He was questioned by the umpire crew on April 15 during a game against the Minnesota Twins. He was allowed to remain in the game on that day, much to the disgust of Twins' manager Rocco Baldelli who was ejected for protesting the decision.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Yankees starter Domingo Germán has been ejected for having an illegal substance Yankees starter Domingo Germán has been ejected for having an illegal substance https://t.co/hq9aIPo5DX

"Yankees starter Domingo Germán has been ejected for having an illegal substance" - Talkin' Baseball

Similar to Max Scherzer, it is probable that German will face a 10-game suspension for violating the league's foreign substance policy.

The New York Yankees are 7-3 in their last 10 games and have improved to 25-19. Pitching will be a concern for the organization in the month of May as they face a difficult schedule that includes the San Diego Padres and Baltimore Orioles.

