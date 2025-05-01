Aaron Boone names players with most HRs in Baltimore ft. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton

  • home icon
By Karan Tyagi
Modified May 01, 2025 06:49 GMT
Aaron Boone names Yankees hitters with most HRs at Camden Yards during his reign (Image Source: Imagn)

Yankees manager Aaron Boone named Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, among others, as a response to Talkinyanks host Jake Storiale about the five hitters with the most home runs at Camden Yards during his tenure with the Bronx Bombers.

Boone thought about his response for a while before responding:

"(Aaron) Judge, Giancarlo (Stanton), Gleyber Torres, Gary Sanchez, Luke Voit."

Boone couldn't name the final player tied at second with Gleyber Torres and Gary Sanchez with nine home runs. Storiale announced the name as Clint Jackson Frazier, to which Boone replied:

"Really??.. Wow!"

Watch the video here:

"Which players have the most homers in Baltimore under Aaron Boone? Presented by @tmobile."
Yankees captain Aaron Judge continued his hot streak at the plate alongside 1B Paul Goldschmidt during the series finale against the Orioles on Wednesday. Judge registered three RBIs, including a two-run home run, while Goldschmidt crushed a solo HR.

Despite their resurgent hits at the plate, the Bombers fell short 5-4, dropping their three-game series against their AL East rivals.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone reflects on Aaron Judge's hot start to the 2025 campaign

In a media interview with YES Network on April 29, Yankees manager Aaron Boone reflected on Judge's hot streak at the plate this season:

"I think he has continued to become a better hitter. And I say this, I am not being cute or funny honestly, I don't think he's really been that hot yet. He's getting his hits, and I think it's a credit to just how great he is but when he gets really going, he starts hitting balls in the seats routinely then you know, buckle up.
"So, he's just every year, he is always wanting to "how can I get a little bit better?" And I think he's just a more well rounded hitter which probably makes him more viable when you go through those inevitable lulls, even for him."
Aaron Judge is leading the league in all major offensive stats. He has .427 batting average, with 10 home runs, 32 RBIs, 1.275 OPS and 50 hits off 118 at-bats in 31 games so far this MLB season.

The Yankees now open a six-game homestand against the TB Rays and the SD Padres in the Bronx.

