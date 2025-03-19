Aaron Boone's brother gives verdict on Dodgers rotation ft. Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw

The Los Angeles Dodgers continued to strengthen the roster despite their World Series win last year. The most notable additions to the roster were the arrival of two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell and young Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki.

While Snell and Sasaki's addition grabbed the limelight in the offseason, the Dodgers also brought back veteran hurler Clayton Kershaw for an 18th season with the franchise.

The Dodgers had also added two quality starters in Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto last offseason and the duo is expected to be joined by two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, who is expected to join the rotation later this year.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone's brother, Bret, gave his verdict on a stacked Dodgers rotation after the team's offseason additions. He said on The Bret Boone Podcast (29:20 onwards):

"I heard about the Dodgers going to a six-man rotation. They've got at least four number ones in that rotation if healthy, with a Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who knows what the Sasaki kid's gonna be like.

"He looks like a kind of Jacob deGrom to me, which is scary. And then, Shohei Ohtani, when he eventually comes back. Yeah, and then you got Clayton Kershaw"

The former three-time All-Star infielder also talked about three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw and his importance despite being in the latter stage of his illustrious career.

"I laugh because you know Kershaw's 37, is obviously not in his prime, but the great pitchers, the all-time great pitchers, like a Greg Maddux, even when Greg was 40 years old and I had to face him, he was still good enough to be a number three on any starting rotation.

"Look at that Dodgers rotation, not getting ahead of myself, if everybody's healthy, Kershaw's like the seventh starter, it's crazy, which is ridiculous because he is one of the all-time greats in the history of baseball."

Dodgers start the season with Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki on the mound in Japan

The Dodgers opened the 2025 season in Tokyo in a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto was the Game 1 starter for the reigning World Series winners, while his compatriot Roki Sasaki started the following game at Tokyo Dome, making his MLB debut in the process.

Sasaki, on his debut in front of his countrymen, went three innings deep, allowing a hit and one earned run. While his electric pitches caught the eye of fans, the 23-year-old hurler allowed five walks in the game, something manager Dave Roberts will be looking for him to improve as he grows into his rookie season.

