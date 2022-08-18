"Aaron Boone, if you want to keep your job, the Mets can't be in the World Series and the Yankees home" - Stephen A. Smith warns Aaron Boone of repercussions if New York Yankees miss World Series

Baseball is hot in New York. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets sit at the top of their respective divisions. Both clubs were off to hot starts in the first half of the baseball season. However, one of these clubs has started to cool off since returning from the All-Star break.

The Bronx Bombers have now dropped their fifth straight series after their loss to the Rays on Tuesday night. The Yankees have now lost 11 of their last 13 games, with many fans starting to worry about their club. Are they capable of turning this rough-patch around?

Stephen A. Smith doesn't think so. Smith took to First Take to voice his opinion on just how bad the team is, and he wasn't bashful about it.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Stephen A. Smith just absolutely roasted the Yankees Stephen A. Smith just absolutely roasted the Yankees https://t.co/K8T8pYp7LR

"Aaron Boone, if you want to keep your job, the Mets can't be in the World Series and the Yankees home" - Stephen A. Smith

As harsh as Stephen A. can be, he's not wrong. The Yanks look like a completely different team now. They have scored only six runs in their last five games, being completely shut-out in two of those five.

While Smith gave props to Aaron Judge and the tremendous season he is having, he mentions Judge's recent offensive struggles.

"one for four over the last four games"

"First time you scored a run three to four games. C'mon y'all!"

With the Bronx Bombers struggling, the Mets have been relatively hot. Sitting 75-72 going into Wednesday, they remain three games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. With the Braves and Mets matching up over the next two games, the Mets have a chance to lengthen their divisional lead.

With the Yankees poor performance, the Mets are only getting stronger

"The Mets are coming!"

Stephen A. thinks the Mets are a serious contender this year. The Mets recently got back "one" of their aces in Jacob Degrom. With Scherzer and Degrom atop their rotation, the Mets have one of the best rotations in the MLB.

"He looks unstoppable!"

Degrom has made 3 starts since his return, resulting in a 2-0 record with a 1.62 ERA. Degrom will have to keep this up as the Mets recently lost one of their starters, Taijuan Walker, last night in their game against the Braves.

"The Mets can't be in the World Series and the Yankees home"

Smith made it very clear that if the Mets are in the World Series and the Bronx Bombers aren't, Aaoron Boone won't keep his job. While Boone can't do anything about how hot the Mets are right now, he can turn around whatever is going wrong with the Yanks' performance.

