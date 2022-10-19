Even as the 2022 World Series continues to roll on, every MLB team will be looking towards the offseason and whether or not they will be able to land a big fish such as Aaron Judge or Trea Turner. MLB front offices will be busy evaluating their current roster, as well as gauging the 2023 crop of free agents that will hit the market as soon as the playoffs end.

"Time to see what General Manager Justin Hollander can do to make the 2023 Seattle Mariners an ever better team. 3 weeks away from MLB Free Agency." - @BryanD851

While free agency has always been one of the most exciting times in the MLB schedule, the 2023 free agent crop has been one of the best in recent years. Even though some of the pending free agents are expected to return to their current teams, some of the big-name players on the market will undoubtedly change the current MLB landscape.

Depending on whether or not certain players will decline their player options, the free agent market could include Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander, Jacob DeGrom, Trea Turner, and Carlos Correa.

Aaron Judge headlines an incredible 2023 Free Agent Class

Aaron Judge might be the first major domino to fall once free agency begins. While there are many top-calibre players entering the market, none are bigger, both literally and figuratively, than Aaron Judge. Teams may sit back and wait until Judge signs before signing any other player, as he is the most coveted player on the market.

Rumors have been circling all season after Judge declined an extension from the New York Yankees before the beginning of the 2022 season. While New York is the betting favorite to sign Judge to an extension, teams such as the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Chicago Cubs are among the top candidates to land the Yankees slugger.

Trea Turner's versatility makes him a perfect fit for all 30 teams

Apart from Aaron Judge, Trea Turner will be one of the most attractive names hitting the open market. The 29-year-old is coming off an MVP-calibre season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, finishing the season with 21 home runs, 100 RBIs, and 27 stolen bases, while also hitting .298.

His elite offensive skills combined with his ability to play all over the field makes Turner one of the most valuable players in the MLB.

Will Jacob DeGrom leave New York?

It is impossible to argue that Jacob DeGrom is not one of the best pitchers in the MLB when he is on the mound. The only problem is getting him there, as DeGrom has missed significant time over the past few seasons. However, when he does pitch, he is nearly unhittable. The two-time Cy Young Award winner will garner plenty of attention in the free agent market.

While it's difficult to imagine New York Mets owner Steve Cohen getting out-bid to retain his ace, DeGrom will be able to choose almost any team as he will be one of the most coveted players in free agency.

According to www.bookies.com, the Mets are the current favorites to re-sign DeGrom with an implied probability of 23.5%, with the Dodgers sitting second with 18.2%, and the St. Louis Cardinals in third at 13.3%.

