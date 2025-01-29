"Aaron Judge is more Barry Bonds than Shohei Ohtani is" - Fans react to Topps paring Dodger superstar with Pirates legend for dual autograph card

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is the face of the franchise and arguably the biggest name in baseball. Given his popularity, Ohtani merchandise is always in high demand.

Baseball enthusiasts who like collecting the memorabilia of Japanese two-way stars can add a historic merchandise to their collection as trading card manufacturers Topps is releasing a dual autograph card featuring Shohei Ohtani and MLB icon Barry Bonds.

The announcement of a unique dual autograph card featuring two of the biggest names in baseball history drew plenty of reactions from fans. Several fans argued that New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge, given his remarkable home run record, would have been a better choice than Ohtani.

"I'm surprised it isn't Judge with bonds to be frank," a fan argued.

"Aaron Judge is more Barry Bonds than Ohtani, " another fan wrote.

"Should be Judge and Bonds lol," a fan chimed in.

"A Barry Bonds/Aaron Judge card would’ve been better since you know Aaron Judge had arguably one of the best offensive seasons in all of baseball."

Many fans were excited by the announcement.

"Wow. Best two player combo in baseball card history?" wrote a fan.

"Wouldn’t doubt it if this card goes for 1mil+" joked a fan.

"Now this could actually be worth some money," wrote another fan.

The Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants legend, a seven-time MVP, holds the record for most home runs in a single season in the National League with 73 dingers. Meanwhile, Yankees star Aaron Judge set the record for most home runs in a season in the American League with 62 homers.

Barry Bonds makes his feelings clear on Shohei Ohtani's reported pitching return in 2025

Shohei Ohtani had a historic first year with the Dodgers in 2024, becoming the first player in MLB to enter the 50-50 (50 home runs and 50 stolen base) club. Ohtani was the designated hitter in his first season with the NL West team.

However, the three-time MVP is set to return to his two-way role this year as he will take the mound sometime next season. While Dodgers fans are excited with the news of Ohtani's return to the mound, Barry Bonds feels the Japanese star should continue as a DH after his historic season in 2024.

"I think he has to stick with what he does best. I think what he does is what he brings to the team right now. Why change something that's going really well?" Bonds said in a conversation with "Foul Territory."

The Dodgers have added several notable arms over the last two seasons but are expected to add Shohei Ohtani to a potential six-man rotation for the 2025 season.

