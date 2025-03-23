Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, Paul Skenes and other MLB stars reveal their baseball besties

The biggest MLB stars in the game today opened up, revealing their baseball besties. It was nice to see how many stars named one another as their besties as part of an MLB.com video published on Sunday.

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper led the way, naming his baseball bestie with one word:

“Bryson,” referring to Phillies teammate Bryson Stott, who reciprocated the gesture.

Another baseball star who named his baseball bestie was New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge. The reigning MVP picked Jazz Chisholm, Jr. as one of his baseball besties, saying:

“Jazz is up there.”

Similarly, Chisholm and Giancarlo Stanton named their bestie with a single word:

“Judge.”

Judge also added other names to his list of baseball buddies, saying:

“Stanton and DJ.”

When it came to Pittsburgh Pirates young ace Paul Skenes, he name-dropped his baseball bestie as:

“Right now, it’s probably Jared Jones.”

Jones fired back saying:

“Paul Skenes.”

Skenes added reasons for his selection, saying:

“By default we spend a lot of time together. So, yeah.”

With the 2025 season right around the corner, the major league stars will get a chance to suit up with their baseball besties as they look to compete for this season’s World Series title.

Paul Skenes going head-to-head with Tarik Skubal in MLB.com Strikeout Contest

With Opening Day on the horizon, MLB.com took to X to launch its strikeout contest. On Sunday, MLB.com asked fans to answer one question:

“Who will record more strikeouts?”

The image featured Pirates rising star Paul Skenes and Detroit Tigers Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. Fans were divided on who would record more strikeouts on Opening Day, with Skenes getting a slight edge.

Last season, Pirates ace Skenes recorded 170 punch-outs in 133.0 innings. Meanwhile, Tigers ace Skubal registered 228 strikeouts in 192.0 innings.

There’s plenty of room to believe each one could hit double-digits in the strikeout column on Opening Day.

The Pirates will open their season on the road against the Miami Marlins on March 27. As for the Tigers, they’ll open the 2025 campaign in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.

