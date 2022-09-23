"Aaron Judge! Center field! Way back!" - Fox broadcast thought Aaron Judge hit his 61st homer against Red Sox before realizing Kiké Hernandez was there for the catch 

The stage was set for Aaron Judge to cement his place in baseball folklore Thursday night. With 60 home runs so far this season, Judge is now only one homer away from tying Roger Maris' American League single-season record.

Yankee Stadium held their breath as Judge stepped up to the plate for what was most likely his last plate appearance of the day.

It was a combination of excitement and nerves as fans rose to their feet to get a glimpse of Judge. For the New York Yankees outfielder to hit a record-breaking home run against their biggest rivals, the Boston Red Sox, would be memorable. With the game tied at 4-4 in the ninth, the stage was set.

A Hollywood writer couldn't have written a better script than this.

"OH. MY. GOODNESS. Judge was that close..." - FOX Sports MLB

In his previous four at-bats, Judge walked three times. This was a real chance to swing for the fences. Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes was tasked with the duty of facing Judge. With the count at 2-2, he threw a high 96 mph fastball right over the plate. The sound as the ball left the bat sent Yankees fans into a frenzy.

"Aaron Judge! Center field! Way back!" - Kenny Albert, Fox

Even Fox announcers thought that this was the moment. Kenny Albert called the play as the ball hung in the air.

Unfortunately for Judge and the Yankees faithful, it wasn't to be. Judge got a hold of the fastball but rocketed straight to center field where Kiké Hernandez was waiting.

Walk-offs are nothing new to Aaron Judge. In a season that has been littered with them, Judge leads the league. He now has four walk-offs this season, leading MLB. A walk-off Thursday night against the Red Sox would have been a fitting way for the four-time All-Star to cap a tremendous season.

The 404-foot shot by Judge may not have crossed the fence, but it seems inevitable that number 61 is on the way. Judge continues to put up big numbers in the second half of the season. He has 18 home runs and 37 RBIs since the beginning of August.

Aaron Judge needs two HRs in his final 13 games to break Roger Maris' single-season record

Aaron Judge rounds first base after he hit a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium.

The frontrunner for the American League MVP has two more opportunities to reach number 61 against the Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees will face Rich Hill on Friday followed by Nick Pivetta on Saturday. Neither pitcher will want to go down in the record books as the man that gave up the record-tying homer.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Before Aaron Judge attempts to make history tonight, @Ken_Rosenthal caught up with the Maris family to discuss their emotions as Judge approaches Roger Maris' AL home run record. Before Aaron Judge attempts to make history tonight, @Ken_Rosenthal caught up with the Maris family to discuss their emotions as Judge approaches Roger Maris' AL home run record. https://t.co/vNVKz6OiAo

"Before Aaron Judge attempts to make history tonight, @Ken_Rosenthal caught up with the Maris family to discuss their emotions as Judge approaches Roger Maris' AL home run record." - Fox Sports: MLB

Josh Donaldson's 10th inning RBI eventually handed the Yankees a 5-4 win. That also meant that the Yankees qualified for the playoffs for the sixth straight time.

With the Yankees securing their spot in the postseason, the attention will now shift to Aaron Judge and his home run chase. The American League single-season home run record has been held by the Yankees since Babe Ruth set the record in 1927.

Judge will look to continue that tradition as he aims to overtake fellow Yankee Roger Maris in the coming days.

