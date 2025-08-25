  • home icon
  • Aaron Judge consoles tearful Jazz Chisholm Jr. after milestone homer, one day after losing best friend: "It felt kind of surreal"

Aaron Judge consoles tearful Jazz Chisholm Jr. after milestone homer, one day after losing best friend: "It felt kind of surreal"

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Aug 25, 2025 05:11 GMT
New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Getty
Jazz Chisholm Jr. held back his tears after reaching a milestone 100th home run (Source: Getty Images)

It was an emotional day at work for New York Yankees slugger Jazz Chisholm Jr. The infielder homered twice in the series finale against the Boston Red Sox, the first of which was his milestone 100th home run, but the milestone had added weight due to a personal loss.

In his first at-bat of the game in the bottom of the second inning, with Giancarlo Stanton on base with a leadoff single, Chisholm hit a home run to right center field against Boston's starter Dustin May. The ball traveled 372 feet on a 95 mph fastball.

As he trodded the bases and headed back into the dugout, he was embraced by captain Aaron Judge who held him as Chisholm tried to hold back his tears.

After the game, he explained the emotional ride he had been through over the previous 30 hours.

"It felt kind of surreal," Chisholm said. "I lost my best friend yesterday, so today felt like a different type of day, especially with the 100th home run coming today and everything."
Chisholm's home run set the tone for a 7-2 win as the Yankees avoided a humiliating four-game series sweep at home at Yankee Stadium. It was his 23rd home run of the season, and he quickly followed it with a 24th in the bottom of the eighth innings.

With Paul Goldschmidt on base, on a 77 mph knuckle curve ball from Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler, Chisholm went yard yet again in the right-center field stands to top off a good night for New York.

Chisholm has scored 35 home runs in 144 games for the Bombers, having been traded from the Marlins last season. He has reached the 100-home mark in 547 career games.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. makes feelings known about playing Boston

As per the 2025 American League All-Star, the Red Sox bring out the best in him. He referenced the heated rivalry between the two teams that increases every game's intensity.

"I always want to play Boston," Chisholm said. "I feel like the energy in the game, the way our fans come out, the way their fans come out, I feel like it's a real intense game.
"Every game against Boston here has felt like a playoff game. So, for me, I know that's exactly what we're going to have, and we're going to need to get ready for the playoffs and I know a lot of guys in here feel that, too."

The Yankees have been outclassed by Boston this season, losing 8 of 10 games, including 5 at home. They have three games left to play at Fenway, which will be crucial in both teams' AL Wild Card runs.

