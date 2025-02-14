"Aaron Judge is inferior to Juan Soto and Mookie Betts" - Fans react to MLB's top 10 rankings dominated by Dodgers and New York teams

Fans reacted to the MLB Network’s ranking for the top players like Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Mookie Betts. On Thursday, Major League Baseball revealed the Top 10 players of their Top 100 Right Now list, which includes three players from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The New York teams also dominated the list, with Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at number two, just behind Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, who leads the list.

Fans reacted to the rankings, with many expressing dissatisfaction.

“Why is Judge #2? He is defensively inferior to Soto and Betts. Soto and Betts hit better than him and have less holes in their strike zone. Judge should be at 5, Soto 2, Betts 4. Fixed it for you,” one wrote.

“Ohtani and Judge represent what's wrong with major league baseball today. Way too many strikeouts,” another fan wrote.

“This isnt a legit list, sorry. Theres more to baseball than hitting it over the fence. A guy that played all yr at DH as the best player in baseball? If you combine all the tools and every aspect of the game J Ram is Top 5. Witt, Mookie or Gunnar should be #1,” another wrote.

While some were satisfied with their favorite players’ rankings, others weren't.

“Yes like i mentioned a while back should of had the countdown start with Ohtani, and then go from 100. Ohtani will remain number 1, and, this season, he's gonna be pitching, which is gonna be amazing to see again,” another wrote.

“Ramirez belongs in the top 5. This list is another reason why I don't watch the network,” a comment read.

“Lindor isn’t even a top 6 player in his own division,” another comment read.

Aaron Judge is No. 2, up from No. 3 in last year's rankings

After ranking third in last year's rankings, the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge has moved up to the No. 2 spot. Last season, he had a stellar performance, winning his second AL MVP award, recording his sixth All-Star selection and earning his fourth Silver Slugger Award.

At No. 3 is Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., with New York Mets' Juan Soto at No. 4. Soto played the 2024 season with the Yankees, delivering a stellar performance before moving to the Mets in December. He inked a 15-year, $765 million, contract with his new team.

The Dodgers' Mookie Betts ranks fifth, with fellow Dodgers player Freddie Freeman taking the eighth spot.

