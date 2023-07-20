Aaron Judge injury update: Yankees captain's return seems imminent as return against Mets not ruled out

Exciting times lie ahead for New York Yankees fans as star slugger Aaron Judge is nearing a return to the field after suffering a toe injury in June. Yankees manager Aaron Boone shed light on Judge's health, revealing the star outfielder's progress on the sidelines.

The Yankees suffered their third straight defeat after a 7-3 loss against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. While the loss has left the Yankees searching for answers, news of Judge's return has excited fans.

The New York Yankees outfielder, who put up a record-breaking 62 homers last season, was seen running bases at Angel Stadium on Wednesday for the first time since his toe injury.

Judge was put on the injured list after tearing a ligament in his right toe after colliding with the fence at the Dodger Stadium on June 3. Although Aaron Boone hinted at the reigning American League MVP's return, he ruled out any specific dates at the moment.

"He’s doing pretty well," Boone said. "The running progression that he’s going through. he’s able to do a lot more than he was a week ago. I don’t have the date for you, but I feel like it’s getting close."

Boone said on the "Talkin Yanks" podcast that the star slugger indulged in on-field batting practice, along with running bases in the outfield ahead of the Yankees clash against the Los Angeles Angels.

Given the 31-year-old's rehab progression, fans are expecting a return for the slugger for the Subway Series against the Mets later this month.

Shohei Ohtani in hot pursuit of Aaron Judge's AL homerun record

The Yankees star broke Roger Maris' 61-year-old record for most home runs in the American League after registering 62 homers last year. He was having another dream spell before encountering the injury in June.

With 19 homers and 40 RBIs in 49 games, the AL MVP was making a strong case for retaining his title. The 31-year-old has missed 37 games since his injury.

While the Yankees coped well with his absence in the initial stages, they have managed just two wins in their last eight games.

Apart from his team's struggles of late, Judge's home run record has also come under threat from Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese hitter seems on his way to breaching the milestone, with 35 homers.

