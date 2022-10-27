MLB legend Alex Rodriguez was chosen as the representative to market the league in the UK in 2019. This was before the New York Yankees played against their long-time rival, the Boston Red Sox, on European soil in July of that year.

Rodriguez is a prominent name in Major League Baseball with a huge fandom despite his involvement in the PED scandals. A-Rod is known not just to baseball fans but also around the world.

To promote Major League Baseball in Europe, Alex had high hopes for Yankees megastar Aaron Judge. He perceived him as the ideal candidate to be the "face of baseball."

In November 2018, speaking to The Guardian, A-Rod said:

"We have to lead with our best players and start telling stories. Aaron Judge is the one who jumps out of the screen because he’s like a Game of Thrones character."

He added:

“This guy is 280 pounds, he’s 6ft 7in, he’s under 10% body fat and he has an over 30-inch vertical jump. He will make baseballs look like golf balls. He’s this beautiful man, who’s big and strong and smart. If you can’t sell him, you can’t sell anyone.”

"Alex Rodriguez: ‘If you can’t sell Aaron Judge, you can’t sell anyone’" - @The Guardian

On May 8, 2018, MLB announced that it would host games at the London Stadium in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The 2019 London Series between the Yankees and Red Sox created history by being the first baseball games in the Europe.

However, the COVID-19 epidemic forced the cancelation of MLB games between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs scheduled for 2020.

MLB is making a comeback to London Stadium for the 2023 London Series

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox

The MLB London Series will be reprised in 2023 with a two-game series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs on June 24-25, 2023.

Speaking about the MLB London Series in 2023, William DeWitt Jr., the St. Louis Cardinals Chairman and CEO, said:

"The Cardinals are excited and honored to be a part of the London Series next year. The Cardinals-Cubs rivalry is one of the best in sports, and it will be exciting to bring it to Europe for a new audience to experience. I have no doubt that the passionate sports fans in London will love these games and we look forward to creating some new Cardinals fans overseas.”

Like the Cardinals' CEO, Cubs' Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts is equally excited for the biggest rivals to play against each other in the UK. Tom said:

“The MLB London Series between the Cubs and Cardinals has been in the works for years now and we’re thrilled to finally be able to bring one of baseball’s biggest rivalries to fans abroad in 2023. We hope that this series not only excites and entertains but brings more international sports fans to the game we all love.”

"The Major League Baseball London Series returns in 2023 with the @Cubs and Cardinals." - @Marquee Sports Network

It is lovely to see Major League Baseball strategically planning to expand its fan base on a global level.

