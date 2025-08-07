"Aaron Judge doesn't portray it" - Anthony Rizzo reveals what makes Yankees captain stand out from the rest

Anthony Rizzo's recent comments about Aaron Judge offered a rare glimpse into the leadership qualities that separate the Yankees captain from the rest of MLB. According to Rizzo, it's not just Judge's talent that sets him apart, but his quiet work ethic, humility and ability to bring people together.

Rizzo, a former Yankee and currently a free agent, spent four seasons with Judge in the Bronx from 2021 to 2024. During that time, he witnessed Judge's rise to superstardom, not just on the field, but also in the clubhouse.

Rizzo opened up about Judge on Thursday during his appearance on former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel's podcast.

"He knows how good he is but he doesn’t portray it," Rizzo said (33:53), via "Glory Daze." "He's not cocky, he's not arrogant. He's never hard on himself, but he's always the one working the hardest. And not in an in-your-face, 'rah rah' kind of way. He's just always preparing."

He shared that Judge tweaked his swing on days he went 4-for-4, which showed his relentless pursuit of perfection. Rizzo then shifted to how Judge's influence extends beyond the diamond.

"He makes you feel like you’ve been there for 10 years," Rizzo said. "He makes you feel part of it. In baseball, and I’m sure in football too, with all the guys, there are cliques everywhere.

"Especially with us. You’ve got a lot of Latin players, some Japanese guys. It’s kind of cliquey, you’ve got the bullpen, the starters, the position players. So for him to be able to make everyone feel loved is, in my opinion, the biggest trait you can have as a leader, especially in baseball."

Rizzo added that Judge and Shohei Ohtani are the two most recognizable MLB players, and Judge carries that pressure every day. The former New York first baseman also said that Judge is "Captain America" in real life.

Anthony Rizzo is confident Aaron Judge will win MVP despite Cal Raleigh's monster season

Last season, Bobby Witt Jr. was the biggest threat to Aaron Judge in the American League MVP race. It was all but certain that Judge would win it; however, that is not the case this year.

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is having a historic season. He has hit 42 homers, the most by a switch-hitting catcher, but Anthony Rizzo doesn't think he would win the 2025 AL MVP award.

"I know Cal Raleigh is having an amazing year in Seattle," Anthony Rizzo said on Thursday (35:28), via "Glory Daze." "He's a great player, especially as a switch-hitting catcher. But I think, in the end, Judge is going to win another MVP. To do what he does in New York, year in and year out, he's carried that team for years."

To substantiate his prediction, Rizzo highlighted that Judge single-handedly carried the Yankees during his four-year stint in the Bronx. For Rizzo, Judge is the ultimate game changer.

