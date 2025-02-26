Aaron Judge relegated behind Juan Soto as top New York athlete in media outlet's Top 10 list

FOX's Daily Ranker recently released a list of top athletes in the New York region. While a baseball player topped the list, Yankees fans would be sad that it isn't their captain Aaron Judge. Instead it was his 2024 teammate Juan Soto who has now signed with the New York Mets.

Both baseball teams in New York are stacked with superstars and are easily bigger contenders than their counterparts in other sports. Five baseball players were in the top 10, including Judge and Soto at #2 and #1, respectively.

Soto's new teammates and Mets clubhouse leaders Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso came in at #4 and #10, while the Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton finished one placed ahead of the latter.

Others on the list includes New York Knicks pair Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns and New York Jets pair Sauce Gardner and Davante Adams just behind New York Giants quarterback Malik Nabers.

Aaron Judge's relegation to the #2 spot despite winning yet another American League MVP award in 2024 comes after Juan Soto's blockbuster $765 million deal with the New York Mets.

The buzz created around the signing with both New York teams as top contenders made his deal probably the biggest in New York sports history after Babe Ruth's sale from the Boston Red Sox.

Yankees fans will also be bemused as in a subsequent list that FOX released for top players in Los Angeles, they ranked Judge's competitor Shohei Ohtani, who won his third MVP last year and first in the Nationa League in 2024, at the #1 spot.

Aaron Judge reveals details of first conversation with Juan Soto since his move to Mets

During the offseason, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto couldn't communicate with each other as the latter had sought privacy from the outside world during his hotly contested free agency. The Dominican chose to block the outside world from making any influences on his decision.

However, after Spring Training started for Soto and the Mets, the Yankees captain caught up with him. In an interview with NJ Advance Media's Bob Klapisch, Judge opened up about the conversaiton he had with Soto.

“I asked him how camp was going, how he was getting along with the new guys, about the whole situation over there,” Judge said. “I told him, ‘You’re the best there is at fitting in. You came over here and were one of us from day one. You’re going to be just fine.’”

Both Soto and Judge would hope for stellar individual seasons of their own as they guide their teams to postseason success come October.

