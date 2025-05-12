Aaron Judge’s mark in danger as Phillies star logs 18th multi-HR game over 4 seasons

Tying Aaron Judge for the major league lead of 14 home runs was not the only thing Phillies star Kyle Schwarber achieved Sunday night with a two-home-run performance against the Cleveland Guardians. The Phillies won 3-0 on the back of an impressive hitting display from Schwarber and yet another quality outing from Zack Wheeler.

Schwarber hit the home run in the second inning and then, in the eighth, added two more runs with his second home run of the night.

This was Schwarber's 18th multi-home run game since the start of 2022. Only Yankees captain Judge has more multi-home run games (25) in that span.

Manager Rob Thompson was left impressed with Schwarber. After the game, he said:

“It’s so impressive because he takes what the other pitcher gives him. If they want to pitch around him and try to nibble, he'll take his walks, and he’ll take his base hits. But when they pitch to him he’ll put the ball in the seats.”

Phillies star Kyle Schwarber on cusp of breaking Bobby Abreu's 48-game on-base streak record in Wild Card Era

The last time Kyle Schwarber failed to reach base in an MLB game was on Sept. 22 against the New York Mets. In the next game, he started his on-base streak against the Chicago Cubs, which is still going strong after 46 games. Schwarber has hit 16 homers, 37 RBIs and 33 runs in that span.

Schwarber needs to secure at least a base in his next two games to tie with Philadelphia legend Bobby Abreu's 48-game on-base streak, which he registered during the 2000-01 seasons. This is the largest on-base streak for a Phillies hitter in the Wild Card Era.

Moreover, Schwarber is three games away from tying Chuck Klein's 49-game on-base streak feat. In Philadelphia's history, the longest on-base streak is held by Mike Schmidt, who had it going for 56 games during the 1981-82 season.

This is turning out to be a good season for Schwarber, who is playing the final year of his four-year, $79 million contract. He'll become a free agent after this season and is projected to sign a four-year, $100 million deal if he continues to show up this season.

Only time will tell whether he is rewarded with an extension or if Schwarber will test his worth in free agency.

