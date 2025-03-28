Aaron Judge’s postgame suit after Opening Day win charms Yankees fans

As the New York Yankees head into the new season, a lot of expectation once again falls on the shoulders of their captain, Aaron Judge. Judge enjoyed an incredible 2024 campaign, finishing the regular season with a .322 batting average, 58 home runs and 144 RBIs, winning the AL MVP award as a result.

The 32-year-old was once again in the thick of the action as the Yankees took on the Milwaukee Brewers at home on Opening Day, batting in an important run to help his team get off to a winning start.

After the game ended, Judge spoke to the press sporting a sharp suit. A clip of the interview was later posted to X/Twitter by SNY Yankees:

Many fans shared their reactions by leaving comments under the post, seemingly impressed with Judge's choice of classy attire.

"Suit before and after the game is badass," one fan commented.

"Straight razor shave, suited up. Dude’s all class," another fan wrote.

"Aura," another fan shared.

"Gang is fully locked in for this ring," one fan posted.

"Bc he’s here for BUSINESS," another fan replied.

"My glorious captain," a fan added.

Yankees skipper Aaron Boone commends 'dominant' Aaron Judge

Though both Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto had amazing 2024 seasons in their own right, when talking about the best player in all of the major leagues, it appears Aaron Judge takes the cake.

Judge had the beating of both Ohtani and Judge in batting metrics such as batting average, OPS, home runs and total RBIs. Highlighting that fact, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone commended Judge's exceptional quality.

"I just think about what he did last year. Like, Juan Soto was unbelievable for us. I know what Shohei did over in the National League.. Judgey's got him by over a 100 OPS. It's hard to wrap your brain around just how dominant a player he is," Boone said via MLB Network.

Though Judge enjoyed an excellent run in the regular season, guiding his team to winning the AL East, he was a shadow of his former self in the postseason. While the Yankees eventually did still make it to the World Series for the first time in over a decade, their year ultimately ended in disappointment, as it was Ohtani and the LA Dodgers that took the championship series 4-1.

As the Yankees aim to get back to that stage and win baseball's biggest prize this time around, fans will be hoping Aaron Judge can once again be at his mercurial best.

