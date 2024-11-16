Aaron Judge’s remarkable achievement earns heartfelt reaction from former Yankee Nick Swisher

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge added another feather to his illustrious cap after he was announced the Hank Aaron Award winner for the American League on Thursday at the All MLB Awards.

Former Yankee Nick Swisher reacted to the All-Star slugger's achievement, winning the prestigious award for the second time in his career after a remarkable 2024 season.

"Congrats my man!!," Swisher captioned his Instagram story.

The Hank Aaron Award, introduced in 1999, is awarded to the player with the best offensive stats from the two leagues every season. While Aaron Judge was the recipient in the AL, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani won the award for the National League.

Nick Swisher played for five teams during his career, but his most memorable moments came during his stint with the Bronx Bombers from 2009-12. He received his only All-Star selection with the Yankees and was a part of the World Series-winning team in 2009.

Nick Swisher returned to Yankee Stadium as Aaron Judge led postseason charge

The former World Series winner returned to the Yankee Stadium last month as he threw the ceremonial first pitch before the Yankees' American League Championship Series Game 2 against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Bronx Bombers eased past the Guardians to claim the AL Pennant and make their way through to the World Series for the first time since Swisher's triumph with the team in 2009.

However, they came up short against the Dodgers, as Aaron Judge & Co. capitulated in Game 5 of the Fall Classic. Despite the heartbreak, it was a remarkable season for the Yankees caption, as he led the home run charts with 58.

He was on pace for breaking his AL record of 62 home runs set in 2022 for most of the season but eventually fell short. Judge also had the most RBI during the regular season and could cap off the season with a second AL MVP award, as he's one of three finalists, along with former teammate Juan Soto and the Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.

