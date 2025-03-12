Aaron Judge's teammate shares how Freddie Freeman’s walk-off HR in World Series affected Yankees mentally

Dodgers superstar Freddie Freeman's walk-off home run in Game 1 of the World Series shocked the Yankees. Bombers captain Aaron Judge's teammate Austin Wells shared insights from the unfortunate day.

Ad

Freeman's four-run homer came when the Yankees led the game 3-2 and the Dodgers were down to their last out. Notably, the former MVP was playing through an injury, and Nestor Cortes Jr. had intentionally walked Mookie Betts to face him.

Wells spoke about the moment on the Casa de Klub podcast, hosted by former MLB pitcher Corey Kluber and former Arizona Wildcat Tyler Casagrande, on Monday. Recalling he was in a daze when the Yankees walked off the ballpark, the 25-year-old said [From 35:06]:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Freddy hits that ball, and it didn't register with me until literally the next day when I was warming up for the game. I remember going back into the dugout in like a trance."

Ad

The catcher hoped somebody would've caught it, but it didn't happen, and he hilariously mentioned that fans caught it from the stands. Wells said:

"He hit it, and I was like, 'Somehow, some way, please fall into a glove.' And it fell into a glove, I think 10 or 12 rows deep at least. But walking off the field, it was like I was literally in a trance. I feel like everyone was in the same boat. Everyone in the locker room was just like, 'I don’t know what just happened.'"

Ad

Freddie Freeman continued his heroics throughout the series, rightfully winning the World Series Most Valuable Player Award. As for Wells, the 25-year-old was third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting.

World Series MVP Freddie Freeman reflects on the importance of being a good teammate

Freddie Freeman believes that a player's legacy goes beyond their statistics and accolades. In Freeman's view, being a good teammate matters more than his hitting ability.

Ad

The 35-year-old shared these insights in an interview on Foul Territory with Alana Rizzo and A.J. Pierzynski. The eight-time All-Star said [2:03]:

"I think as players, when you finish playing, there's always that one question you always get: 'Oh, how was he? How was he as a teammate?' That's kind of what you hope everyone says, that he was a good teammate, a good guy. Because everyone's going to remember that. They’re not really going to talk about the hitting. Yeah, they'll say he was a great player, but it's always about how was he."

Ad

Freddie Freeman shared that he is continuing to grow as a player and teammate, crediting his former teammates and veterans for shaping his approach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback