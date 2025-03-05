Aaron Judge's teammates Ben Rice, Spencer Jones & other Yankees stars tested their reflexes in must-see challenge 

On Tuesday, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge's teammates Ben Rice, Spencer Jones and Luke Weaver tested their reflexes by taking on the 'reaction ring' challenge, as they were tasked with catching rapidly falling objects before they hit the ground.

Ad

Fellow big leaguers JJ Welterholt, Michael Harris II, Victor Scott II, Jackson Rutledge, Mitchell Parker, CJ Abrams, Ivan Herrera and Sem Robberse also featured in the clip. Apart from the active players, former outfielder and current Yankees special adviser Nick Swisher also took part in the challenge.

MLB's official Instagram handle posted a clip of the challenge, featuring some hilarious moments as the players tried their best to come out on top.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"How would your reflexes compare to a Major Leaguer?" the Instagram post was captioned.

Ad

Aaron Judge reflects on failures of 2023 and 2024 seasons, looks forward to competing with 'new look' Yankees squad

Having disappointingly missed out on qualification to the postseason in 2023, Aaron Judge's outstanding displays in 2024 ensured the Bronx Bombers would not suffer the same fate two years in a row.

However, despite reaching the World Series for the first time since 2009, the pinstripers still ended up agonizingly short of the mark, as they were beaten by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the showpiece event.

Ad

Reflecting on the failures of the past two seasons, Judge talked about how the way the 2023 and 2024 campaigns came to an end left a "bad taste".

"2023 left a bad taste in everybody's mouth, especially not even making the postseason for the first time, and then, you know, going all the way to the dance and not finishing the job definitely left an even worst taste," Judge said while speaking to Meredith Marakovits of YES Network.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Further, the Yankees captain talked about how he was looking forward to the new season, with plenty of new faces in the squad.

"Excited about the team, you know, we got a good group here that's motivated, excited to be back. A lot of new faces definitely, just around the whole infield and even outfield. But it's a lot of guys that wanted to be here in New York and wanted to play for the Yankees," he added.

Heading into the new season, Yankees fans will be hoping this new crop of talent, guided by Aaron Judge's experience, can take care of last season's "unfinished business".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback