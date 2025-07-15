Aaron Judge's wife Samantha turns heads at All-Star red carpet in her first public appearance after embracing motherhood

Having married each other in December of 2021, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge and his better half, Samantha Bracksieck, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Nora, on January 27, 2025.

With Aaron Judge and the Yankees in the middle of another gruelling baseball season, naturally, most of the responsibility of looking after the infant falls on his wife's shoulders, causing her to spend most of her time at home by Nora's side.

Samantha Bracksieck made her first public appearance since becoming a mother on Tuesday, as she arrived at the All-Star red carpet in Atlanta alongside her husband.

A snap of the couple enjoying their time in the limelight was later uploaded to Instagram by the MLB Players' Association.

Once again this year, Judge has been one of the best players in the big leagues. So far, the 33-year-old is batting .355, along with 35 home runs and 81 RBIs, putting him in the conversation for the AL MVP award yet again.

Looking at how important he's been for his team so far, it's safe to say Judge's seventh All-Star selection is extremely well deserved.

Aaron Judge pens heartfelt message for wife Samanta on Mother's Day

As the United States celebrated Mother's Day on May 10, Aaron Judge, who became a dad for the first time earlier this year, took to Instagram to dedicate a heartfelt message to his better half, Samantha. Alongside the note, Judge shared an image of his young daughter Nora in her mother's arms.

"Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for blessing my life with so much love and joy every day! 💕" Judge captioned his Instagram post

Per sources, Aaron and Samantha first met each other in their hometown of Linden, California in 2010, and began dating about four years later. Graduating Linden High School together, the pair went on to study at Fresno State University.

It is reported that the couple share quite an enthusiasm for several sports. Apart from baseball, Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck have been spotted courtside at several NBA games, in the bleachers during NFL games and also attending the US Open in 2022 and 2023.

