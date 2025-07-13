"I don't think Aaron Judge can" - When Mookie Betts and Fernando Tatis named MLB stars who could win a hypothetical dunk contest

Six-foot-seven, 282-pound New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is capable of pretty much anything he would be required to do on a baseball field. However, according to LA Dodgers infielder Mookie Betts and San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr., winning a basketball dunk contest is not something the Yankees outfielder would be able to pull off.
Speaking on an episode of the "On Base" podcast in September 2024, Betts opined that Judge could easily dunk due to his size, but looked to be a player who would be more suited to playing as a center.
"I don't think [Aaron] Judge can win a dunk contest, I think he's huge, and can dunk a lot, but I don't think he would win. He'd probably be a center," Mookie Betts said at 35:00 (via YouTube channel 'Bleacher Report').
While listing players who would do well in such a competition, Fernando Tatis Jr. named two players known for their athletic prowess — Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton and Cincinnati Reds talent Elly De La Cruz.
"Probably [Byron] Buxton.. who else, freak athlete? Elly [De La Cruz]," Fernando Tatis Jr. said [34:30].
Aaron Judge showcases remarkable athleticism and outstanding defense against the Cubs
Playing the Chicago Cubs at home on Friday, the New York Yankees won 11-0. Cody Bellinger deservedly took most of the plaudits after a monstrous night at the plate, hitting three home runs.
Aaron Judge also played an important role in the win. However, this was a rare game where his defensive work outshone his offensive contributions.
Judge did get an important hit at the plate, a sacrifice fly to score the opening run of the game. In addition, three outstanding catches in the fourth and eighth innings, the first of which robbed Pete Crow-Armstrong of a home run, helped his team shut out their opponents on the night.
Aaron Judge's outstanding work in the field helped starting pitcher Carlos Rodon pitch eight scoreless innings, which would certainly have been quite the confidence booster for the 32-year-old, who came into the game after a poor outing against the New York Mets, where he gave up six earned runs in five innings.