Aaron Nola agrees to $172,000,000 deal with Phillies, undergoing physical today

The Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola have finally come to an agreement. After reports of a contract dispute of about $100 million, the two sides have finally met in the middle on a reported seven-year deal for $172 million.

According to many reports, the two sides were able to finally reach an agreement on Sunday, with Aaron Nola linking himself to Philadelphia for the next seven seasons. He hasn't been with any other organization, and he may be able to remain a Phillie for life with this new deal.

MLB reporter Jeff Passan tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a seven-year, $172 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal is pending a physical. But it is done, and Nola, who has spent his whole career in Philadelphia, will remain with the Phillies."

Nola was reportedly one of the top targets on the free agent pitching market, with teams like the New York Yankees expected to show interest. Ultimately, Nola was adamant that he wanted to stay in Philadelphia and the two sides finally made that happen, pending a physical today that ultimately shouldn't be an obstacle.

Aaron Nola could be in Philadelphia for life

Aaron Nola debuted with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2015 and has spent his career with the team since. He's been nothing short of incredible since then, posting 33.9 fWAR in nine seasons.

Aaron Nola is back in Philadelphia

Nola is currently 30, so his deal will expire when he is 37. Some pitchers, like Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, have pitched into their 40s and made a lot of money doing so, so Nola may not retire at that time.

However, he will be at an age that wouldn't surprise anyone if he decided to call it a career. This may be especially true if he doesn't want to play anywhere else and Philly isn't going to re-sign him. This is all a long way in the future, but there's an easy-to-see path that has Nola retiring in Philadelphia having never left the team.

