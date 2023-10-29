The Philadelphia Phillies must decide whether to re-sign starting pitcher Aaron Nola to a new contract as his free agency looms this offseason. This choice could turn out to be a defining moment in the franchise's future.

Nola's exorbitant asking price has been a key sticking point in the matter. The pitcher's demands of approximately $200 million for eight years, as reported by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, have turned heads.

"They [Phillies] have balked at his asking price of eight years in excess of $200 million," wrote Nightengale.

But Nola's contract situation is a priority for Dave Dombrowski, the president of baseball operations for the Phillies, despite his high asking price. In the end-of-season conference, Dombrowski said:

"We hope to retain him [Nola]. But if we don’t, that would be our No. 1 area that we’d need to then replace him. We need to be in a position where we have somebody else that would be a starting pitcher of quality in the rotation. It’s either Aaron or somebody else."

The top pitchers potentially available via trade this offseason include the Brewers' Corbin Burnes, the Rays' Tyler Glasnow, and the Guardians' Shane Bieber. These options can provide the Phillies with alternatives, should negotiations with Nola stall.

Starting pitcher Aaron Nola's future with the Phillies remains uncertain

After a heartbreaking loss to the Diamondbacks in the NLCS decider, the Phillies have tough decisions to make for the upcoming season. One of them is related to ace Aaron Nola's contract renewal.

Earlier in his career, Aaron Nola signed a four-year extension in 2019 after just three MLB service years. This agreement included a fifth-year club option, which the Phillies readily exercised in 2022. The contract finally expires this year.

With free agency on the horizon, Nola could command a new contract of well over $200 million should he be placed on the open market. His health and performance in 2023 remain massive variables in the equation though.

However, considering Nola's less-than-stellar performance in 2023, the price tag might not be ideal for the Phillies. The 29-year-old pitcher posted a lackluster 4.46 ERA this past season.

Despite his struggles, Nola remains a workhorse in the rotation, so the investment might just pay off. If an agreement is not reached, Nola will explore other offers available to him in free agency.