Aaron Nola's salary in 2022 | MLB Contracts

Philadelphia Phillies right-hander pitcher Aaron Nola has been an ace up the sleeve for his team this postseason. Today, we are going to take a look at how much Nola is being paid by the club.

The Phillies selected Nola seventh overall in the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft from Louisiana State University at Baton Rouge, the same Alma Mater as Houston Astros star Alex Bregman.

Life of a Philly Fan @PhillyFanLife Phils 1st Round Pick, Aaron Nola, officially signs a contract. http://t.co/dx2Z8XscWz Phils 1st Round Pick, Aaron Nola, officially signs a contract. http://t.co/dx2Z8XscWz

"Phils 1st Round Pick, Aaron Nola, officially signs a contract." - Life of a Philly fan

When he first began pitching in 2015, Nola was on a rookie contract and was only receiving an annual salary of $207,000. However, Nola did receive a $3.3 million signing bonus when he first came to the Phillies.

In his rookie season in 2015, Nola came up slightly short. Although he went 6-2, he amassed an ERA of 3.59. The following season, Nola recorded an ERA of 4.78, this time finishing with a record of 6-9 on the season.

It wasn't until the 2018 season that Nola finally hit his stride. In 2018, Nola finished with a record of 17-6, along with an ERA of just 2.37. For his career-best stats, Nola received the first All-Star selection of his career. He also finished third in the NL Cy Young voting.

The Phillies knew that it was time to lock him down for more money and more time. On Feb. 13, 2019, the Phillies reached terms with Aaron Nola and penned a deal worth $45 million over four seasons. This includes a club option clause that may be activated in 2023.

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies #Phillies and RHP Aaron Nola have agreed to a four-year contract through the 2022 season. The deal also includes a club option for the 2023 season. #Phillies and RHP Aaron Nola have agreed to a four-year contract through the 2022 season. The deal also includes a club option for the 2023 season. https://t.co/E5ocTPOwqA

"Phillies and RHP Aaron Nola have agreed to a four-year contract through the 2022 season. The deal also includes a club option for the 2023 season." - Philadelphia Phillies

Finding himself locked down by the Phillies until the end of next season, Nola can now focus on helping his team close out the World Series. This year was the first time that Nola has witnessed postseason baseball. So far, in four games in the 2022 MLB postseason, Nola is 2-2 with an ERA of 4.91.

Game 4 not the best showing for Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola started Game 4 of the World Series last night in Philadelphia. Originally, he was recording strikeouts and not giving anything up to the potent Astros bats. However, Nola loaded the bases in the fifth inning, setting the stage for a five-run inning from the Astros. Not his best showing by a long shot.

