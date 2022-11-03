Aaron Nola Stats In 2022 | Can the Phillies WS Game 4 Starter Bounce Back from his Disastrous Game 1 Outing?

Aaron Nola will be the first to tell you that his performance in Game 1 of the World Series was a disappointment. The Philadelphia Phillies ace allowed five runs and six hits through 4.1 innings pitched. Two of the five runs surrendered by Nola were home runs by Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis KYLE TUCKER SECOND BOMB OF THE GAME AND IT IS 5-NOTHING STROS KYLE TUCKER SECOND BOMB OF THE GAME AND IT IS 5-NOTHING STROS https://t.co/JkHlxNAofX

Nola's Game 1 outing may be a cause for concern. He started the postseason with flawless performances in the Wild Card and Divisional Series. However, he has struggled to replicate that dominance in his past two starts.

Nola pitched 12.2 innings without allowing a single run in the NL Wild Card and Divisional Series. Over his last two appearances, Nola has surrendered 11 runs over 9 innings. The drop-off between the first and second half of his postseason might indicate an underlying issue. Or it could just be a coincidence.

depressed phillies fan @BryceInHisVeins The Astros offense isn’t that crazy man… Aaron Nola needs to step up tmrw. It’s his last start of the year. Need him to keep the foot on the gas for this team and bury the Astros offense The Astros offense isn’t that crazy man… Aaron Nola needs to step up tmrw. It’s his last start of the year. Need him to keep the foot on the gas for this team and bury the Astros offense

While Game 1 of the World Series did not go in his favor, Nola's had success against the Astros in the regular season. Nola allowed no runs, two hits, and struck out nine batters through 6.2 innings on October 3. It was his only start against the Astros this season.

His struggles in Game 1 may have been an aberration.The 29-year old posted a 11-13 record, 3.25 ERA, and 0.96 WHIP over 32 starts this season. He also recorded 235 strikeouts over 205.0 innings.

Aaron Nola by the numbers vs. the Astros' stars

While Kyle Tucker got the better of him in Game 1, Aaron Nola has experienced success against other batters in the Astros' lineup. Nola has given up just two combined hits against Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, and Alex Bregman in his career. His success against the Astros suggests that he should be able to bounce back from his difficult World Series debut.

🇻🇮Greatest You Ever Saw🇻🇮 @NoOneLikeD Somebody tell Aaron Nola I said while on mound tonight to CHOOSE VIOLENCE!!! Somebody tell Aaron Nola I said while on mound tonight to CHOOSE VIOLENCE!!!

Nola will face off against Astros right-hander Cristian Javier in Game 4 of the World Series tonight at Citizens Bank Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:03pm/ET.

