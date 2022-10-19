MLB: Are Aaron Nola And Austin Nola Brothers?

Aaron Nola and Austin Nola are both formidable MLB players in their own right. Although one is known for his arm and one is known for his glove, they have both carved out very decent careers for themselves. They will be facing each other as the San Diego Padres take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS this week.

Austin Nola, 32, was first drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 48th round of the 2008 MLB Entry Draft. Although he was drafted quite low, it came as a surprise to many scouts and managers who had previously discounted him.

It was not until 11 years after he was drafted that Austin Nola got his shot at big league glory. He began the 2019 season as a member of the Seattle Mariners. That season, as a 30-year-old rookie, he hit 10 home runs and 31 RBIs.

Danny Vietti @DannyVietti We have an Aaron Nola v. Austin Nola NLCS We have an Aaron Nola v. Austin Nola NLCS https://t.co/q6VmDdOfyP

"We have an Aaron Nola v. Austin Nola NLCS" - @ Danny Vietti

Austin remained at the Mariners for the next year before moving to the San Diego Padres in 2020. Before his move, Austin Nola hit .306 as a catcher for the Mariners.

2022 was Austin Nola's first full season in the MLB. He appeared in 110 games, establishing himself as the Padres' regular catcher. In 2022, Austin Nola hit a career-high 40 RBIs.

Aaron Nola had a somewhat more linear path to fame. Drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2011, Aaron began playing for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2015. That year, he went 6-2 and amassed an ERA of 3.59.

Brodes Media @BrodesMedia Aaron Nola leaves the game to a standing ovation! Aaron Nola leaves the game to a standing ovation! https://t.co/Hphb8cLW8Z

"Aaron Nola leaves the game to a standing ovation!" - @ Brodes Media

Aaron Nola soon established a reputation as a starter who could log some serious innings. Aaron finished third in the Cy Young Award voting in 2018 after posting a record of 17-6 and an ERA of 2.37. Aaron has quickly become a fan favorite and is seen as one of the best pitchers in the Phillies lineup.

So, are Aaron Nola and Austin Nola brothers?

The two are indeed brothers, both hailing from the city of Baton Rouge in Louisiana. Aaron has played longer, while Austin is a relatively new arrival.

Because they both spent the bulk of their careers in different leagues, they have not faced each other much. Perhaps a showdown in the NLCS is all they need to fan the flames of their sibling rivalry.

