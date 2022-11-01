World Series Records: Have the Phillies ever won the World Series?

After a disastrous start to the 2022 regular season, the Philadelphia Phillies have returned to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies, who began the season with a 22-29 record, eventually turned their season around, finishing with a Wild Card-clinching record of 87-75, beating the Milwaukee Brewers for the final playoff spot.

“There’s nothing like it” -Bryce Harper on returning to Citizens Bank Park tonight for the World Series Phillies are 5-0 in the playoffs at home outscoring Braves and Padres 35-15" - John Clark

The season's turning point came when Philadelphia fired former manager Joe Girardi and replaced him with Rob Thomson. While the change in managers allowed the team to follow a new direction, the deadline acquisitions of Noah Syndergaard and Brandon Marsh helped the team address their weaknesses to reach the postseason for the first time in 11 years.

Now, after defeating the Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, and San Diego Padres, Philadelphia find themselves three wins away from their first World Series title since 2008.

"11 years ago today, the Phillies won the 2008 World Series. It was perfect. Take it away, Harry." - Phillies Nation

Philadelphia currently sit tied 1-1 in the World Series and are on the verge of winning their third World Series title in franchise history. They have won the World Series twice in their history, the first one coming in 1980, and the second coming in 2008. Here is a look at both championship teams:

The 1980 Philadelphia Phillies World Series Champions

Known as the "Cardiac Kids" for having so many close games, Philadelphia defeated the Kansas City Royals for the franchise's first title after 98 years in the MLB. Stars such as Steve Carlton, Pete Rose, and Mike Schmidt helped bring the title home to the City of Brotherly Love.

"Bryce wearing a Mike Schmidt jersey. Respect the game!" - SPORTSRADIO 94WIP

Philadelphia won the series four games to two to claim the 1980 World Series. Mike Schmidt was named the World Series MVP after hitting .381 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

The World Series returns in 2008

After finishing the regular season with a record of 92-70, one win better than the 1980s team, Philadelphia was crowned the NL East Champions. First baseman Ryan Howard, Chase Utley, Shane Victorino, and Pat Burrell brought the championship back to Philadelphia during the franchise's 126th season.

"MAC AND CHASE UTLEY FINALLY HAD A CATCH (Flyin Hawaiian or Ryan Howard better be there so Dee can plant a kiss)" - Feitelberg

