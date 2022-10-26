It seems that everywhere Phillies manager Rob Thomson goes, he is making history. After the Philadelphia Phillies decided to part ways with former manager Joe Girardi after a disappointing 22-29 start, Thomson shifted from bench coach to interim manager. The shift to full-time manager made the Sarnia native the first Canadian manager since George Gibson in 1934.

"The @Phillies were 22-29 when Rob Thomson took over. They are now going to the World Series. #Postseason" - MLB

Rob Thomson's appointment has worked wonders for a Philadelphia franchise that has missed the playoffs every year since 2011. The Canadian not only helped bring the team into the postseason, but is now only four wins away from winning Philadelphia's first World Series title since 2008.

“Firing Joe Girardi won’t solve the Phillies problems” - @kier_kee

The Phillies' turnaround under Thomson's guidance has been one of the feel-good stories of the 2022 MLB season. If his success in the regular season hasn't already had him in Manager of the Year talks, a World Series appearance may certainly help sway the opinion of voters.

In an article released by The Athletic, Thomson sits third in NL Manager of the Year voting based on the opinions of their staff writers. While Thomson may not win the award, his accomplishments this season will forever make him a legend in Philadelphia. He currently sits behind Oli Marmol and Buck Showalter in the race for the award.

Rob Thomson's long road to World Series Manager

A former catcher, Thomson began his coaching career in 1988 as a minor league coach in the Detroit Tigers organization. When asked about his switch to coaching, Thomson said, "I wasn’t a good enough player. The game sort of forced me into coaching".

In 1990, Thomson began his career with the New York Yankees. He occupied various roles throughout the organization, including: Class-A third-base coach, Field Coordinator, Director of Player Development, and Vice President of Minor League Development.

"Rob Thomson should never have to pay for drinks in Philly again" - Talkin' Baseball

In 2008, Joe Girardi would name him bench coach, a role he would hold until 2018, when he would fill the same role for the Phillies. He spent two years as the bench coach under Gabe Kapler before Kapler was replaced by Girardi.

Needless to say, Thomson knows baseball inside and out. If he can lead the Phillies to a World Series championship, he may find a statue of himself somewhere in Philadelphia.

